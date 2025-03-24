Wolverine Digest

Tom Brady "Autographs" NY Giants jersey with inscription that did not hold back his feelings

The attempt to prank the Michigan and New England Patriots legend during an autograph signing event went awry

Jerred Johnson

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the GOAT when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. However, despite all of his success and records, one team had his proverbial number. The New York Giants and their quarterback Eli Manning stopped Tom Brady and his New England Patriots in the Super Bowl not once, but twice. His Patriots were heavily favored in both of those improbable losses, and Brady himself has stated that it still stings to this day.

During a recent autograph signing event that Brady was a part of, a NY Giants jersey was slipped into a stack of other jerseys that he was signing. Without skipping a beat Brady inscribed it with a phrase that probably truly befits his feelings about the Giants.

While both Brady and Manning have poked fun at one another after their retirement, clearly TB12 still has a sore spot when it comes to the NY Giants. These pranks have been popping up on social media over the last year or so, and most athletes laugh it off and toss the offending item to the side. Brady chose a different route and created a viral moment in the process.

Giants receiver David Tyree catches a pass while in the clutches of Patriots safety Rodney Harrison / Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

