Tom Brady "Autographs" NY Giants jersey with inscription that did not hold back his feelings
Tom Brady is widely regarded as the GOAT when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. However, despite all of his success and records, one team had his proverbial number. The New York Giants and their quarterback Eli Manning stopped Tom Brady and his New England Patriots in the Super Bowl not once, but twice. His Patriots were heavily favored in both of those improbable losses, and Brady himself has stated that it still stings to this day.
During a recent autograph signing event that Brady was a part of, a NY Giants jersey was slipped into a stack of other jerseys that he was signing. Without skipping a beat Brady inscribed it with a phrase that probably truly befits his feelings about the Giants.
While both Brady and Manning have poked fun at one another after their retirement, clearly TB12 still has a sore spot when it comes to the NY Giants. These pranks have been popping up on social media over the last year or so, and most athletes laugh it off and toss the offending item to the side. Brady chose a different route and created a viral moment in the process.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore shares why he wanted to add bigger WRs to the Michigan football offense
Analyst on Michigan football true freshman '[He] will bring some flash to Michigan's offense'
Michigan football star takes massive fall in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7