Spartans Travel to Face Penn State for Second Big Ten Series
The Michigan State Spartans (14-6, 1-2) are set for their second Big Ten series of the year, heading out east to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (15-5, 4-2). After losing four of their last six, the Spartans are in need of a bounce-back series against one of the conference's best teams.
Michigan State earned a much-needed home victory over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 8-5, on Wednesday afternoon in East Lansing. Sophomore infielder Ryan McKay had a stellar game, going a perfect 4-4 with three runs scored, one RBI and two stolen bases.
Junior left-hander Joseph Dzierwa continues to be one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten, likely to get the Friday start. He was roughed up in his last start against the Iowa Hawkeyes, allowing four runs on eight hits. He still holds a 4-0 record with a 1.42 ERA and a Big Ten-most 46 strikeouts.
Penn State is currently tied for second in the Big Ten standings, taking two of three from both Indiana and Northwestern this season. They possess one of the conference's best hitters in junior outfielder Paxton Kling. He is ripping a team-high .360 average with 32 hits and nine home runs in 20 games.
Michigan State must defend and pitch well, as the Nittany Lion offense has been much better in comparison. As a team, the Spartans are hitting .264, while Penn State is at a .300 average with 77 more hits and 52 more RBIs than the Spartans. Dzierwa will be needed for the series opener.
To start the Big Ten season, Coach Jake Boss' club has been on the rough end of the schedule. The Spartans spent last weekend in Iowa City, going 1-2 against the Hawkeyes, and will now travel east to face Penn State in State College, Penn. They will have traveled over 1,300 miles in seven days.
First pitch of Game 1 is set for Friday at 5:32 p.m. ET in State College, Pennsylvania. The three-game series will take place over the weekend, concluding on Sunday afternoon.
Michigan State went 2-1 against Penn State last season when the teams faced off at McLane.
