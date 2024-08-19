BREAKING: MSU's First-Round Matchup of Maui Invitational Revealed
While Michigan State men's basketball is overseas for its trip to Spain, more of its schedule for the 2024-25 season continues to be announced.
The Spartans will be playing in this year's Maui Invitational, a tournament they have not been a part of since 2019.
On Monday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced the first-round matchups for the tournament.
Michigan State will face Colorado in the opening round. These teams have only faced one time in their respective histories -- the first round of the 2003 NCAA Tournament when the Spartans conquered the Buffaloes 79-64.
The rest of the Maui Invitational first-round matchups are as follow:
UConn vs. Memphis
Auburn vs. Iowa State
North Carolina vs. Dayton
Michigan State lost its first-round matchup the last time it was invited to the Maui Invitational, having fallen to Virginia Tech. It rebounded and won its next two contests against Georgia and UCLA.
This year's Maui Invitational will begin on Nov. 25. and conclude on No. 27.
Michigan State has only won the Maui Invitational once in the tournament's history (est. 1984) when it defeated Arkansas in the title game.
This year's invite will be big for the Spartans, as it comes at a time when the team should be starting to find itself and gain momentum ahead of the holidays and conference play.
It will also yet again serve as another long-distance trip for the Spartans, who, as previously mentioned, are currently in Spain, will head to New York for the Champions Classic and will also go out West to face two of its new conference opponents, UCLA and USC.
