REPORT: MSU Among Six Big Ten Teams in 'Way-Too-Early Rankings'
The early consensus seems to be that Michigan State men's basketball will be ranked going into the 2025 season, but where the Spartans will stand is up for debate.
On3's latest "way-too-early rankings" has Michigan State just making the cut at No. 23, whereas other rankings have the Spartans much higher.
On3 has six Big Ten teams in their top 25, which Purdue leading the way at No. 2.
"Purdue again brings back a wealth of returning talent, including multiple All-Big Ten selections from the past season," wrote On3's James Fletcher III. "Head coach Matt Painter complements what he had with a pair of big-time transfer portal players and an intriguing international prospect.
The ranking even has the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, cracking the top 10, coming in at No. 9 after bringing in a very promising transfer portal haul.
"Michigan did some big-time work overhauling its frontcourt this offseason, replacing a unique pairing with another dynamic set of players ready to lead the program forward under Dusty May," Fletcher wrote. "More additions in the backcourt also promise to help raise the stock."
Next is Illinois at No. 14. The Fighting Illini were expected to be much better than they were last season and were anticipated to be a contender for the conference title. But the Spartans proved they owned the overrated Illini, sweeping with wins at home and on the road.
Wisconsin, which proved to be one of the best teams in the conference last season, got its redemption at Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament, knocking off the Spartans in the semifinal round. On3 has it at No. 22.
The Badgers will be returning one of their best players in John Blackwell but lost two of their top three scorers in John Tonje and Steven Crowl.
The Spartans come in right behind Wisconsin at No. 23. While they lost their top three scorers from last season, including freshman phenom Jase Richardson, they've got a solid blend of returners and newcomers, just as they did last year.
Tom Izzo used the portal to address key areas of need, and with key veterans returning from an Elite Eight run, the Spartans should be expected to have a legitimate shot at defending their Big Ten title.
UCLA, which bested Michigan State in Westwood last season, came in at No. 25, a rather surprising spot, as other rankings have the Bruins as a top-10 team.
