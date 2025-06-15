Toughest Matchups on MSU's Schedule so Far
Most of Michigan State basketball's 2025-26 matchups have been revealed, and it's going to be quite a gauntlet of a season for Tom Izzo's squad.
It was reported on Saturday that Michigan State will also be facing John Calipari's Arkansas team, a matchup that adds to an already tough non-conference schedule that precedes a grueling Big Ten schedule.
Let's take a look at Michigan State's toughest matchups next season.
1. Purdue
Not only are the Boilermakers going to be one of the top-ranked teams going into next season, but the Spartans will have to face them at Mack Arena, one of the toughest places to play in all of college basketball.
Purdue is returning Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, among others and added transfer center Oscar Cluff and freshman point guard Omer Mayer.
As the Spartans look to defend their Big Ten title crown, Purdue will be their biggest challenge standing in the way.
2. Duke
The Blue Devils are fresh off a Final Four trip and could very well make it back there next season.
Despite losing freshman sensation and projected No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, Duke will feature another strong roster that added five-star freshman power forward Cameron Boozer, son of longtime NBA player Carlos Boozer, and international guard Dame Sarr from Italy.
The Blue Devils will come to East Lansing in December.
3. Michigan
The Wolverines were one of the biggest winners of the transfer portal this offseason and will probably be a top-10 ranked team going into next season.
As always, Michigan State will have to face the Wolverines twice, and given their loaded roster, this year, splitting the series would probably be considered a win.
Then again, former Michigan transfers Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin weren't enough to stop the Spartans last year, so you can't count out anything in this matchup.
4. Kentucky
The Spartans will take on the Wildcats in the Champions Classic this year, a huge matchup that will set the tone for the early portion of Michigan State's season, as its non-conference schedule won't get any easier from there, with its meeting with North Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off coming soon after.
5. UCLA
UCLA was one of the few Big Ten teams to best the Spartans last year, and the Bruins are only going to be better next season as another team that thrived in the transfer portal.
Their haul was headlined by former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent, one of the top transfers of the offseason. UCLA could very well be a top-10 team going into the season. Fortunately for Michigan State, it will be taking on the Wolverines at home.
6. Illinois
Michigan State swept the Fighting Illini last season, but they are projected to be better. They were another team that was very active in the portal.
They're returning guard Kylan Boswell and landed one of the top wings in the portal, former Cal small forward Andrej Stojakovic, son of NBA great Peja Stojakovic. Illinois also added former Arkansas and Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic and international star Mihailo Petrovic, a point guard from Serbia.
Michigan State is certainly going to have its hands full next season.
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.