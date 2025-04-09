Good, Bad News Revealed as Spartans Lose Out on Portal Target
Michigan State men's basketball had an opportunity to finally land a transfer portal addition as former Santa Clara guard Tyeree Bryan had announced on social media on Wednesday that the Spartans were among his top schools.
Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Texas Tech.
Bryan would have been just the piece the Spartans need in their backcourt as they still lack a go-to scoring guard.
The 6-5, 210-pound shooting guard was rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports, which had him ranked the No. 50 shooting guard in the portal.
Bryan began his collegiate career at Charleston Southern before transferring to Santa Clara in 2023.
This season, Bryan made 25 starts in 32 games with the Broncos, averaging 10.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds. He shot almost 43% from deep and 46.3% from the field.
Bryan scored a career-high 35 points against Gonzaga, which had been ranked the 16th-best team in the nation the week prior.
While the veteran guard was only the fifth-leading scorer on his squad, Bryan was a player Tom Izzo could have developed into a great scorer, precisely the one Michigan State needs right now.
Bryan was down to Texas Tech, Michigan State, Michigan, West Virginia, Clemson, Miami (FL) and DePaul.
Michigan State will head into next season without freshman sensation Jase Richardson, who declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Frankie Fidler, Szymon Zapala, Xavier Booker and Gehrig Normand.
The Spartans desperately need to attack the portal right now, but the good news for the fan base is that it seems an effort is being made.
There hadn't been any reports in recent days regarding Michigan State's activity in the portal; though, it's likely the program is keeping to itself with such news. Bryan's revealing of his top teams on Wednesday was the first true indication of contact.
Losing out on Bryan is tough, but there are plenty of options still out there. Moves need to start happening sooner than later, though, if the Spartans hope to benefit from the portal.
The transfer portal opened on March 24 and will close on April 22.
