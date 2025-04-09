Spartans Should Seek NBA-Level Transfer G From the WAC
The Michigan State Spartans are still in need of a few crucial pieces to bolster next year's lineup to become a national title contending team. One player that will change this team for the better is former Grand Canyon Antelopes senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster.
After starting his career with the Kansas Jayhawks and earning very limited playing time, Grant-Foster transferred to Depaul for his sophomore season before heading to Grand Canyon for the past two. He is now searching for a powerhouse program to help lead to a national championship.
Grant-Foster was the leading scorer for a very talented Antelopes team that won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), making an NCAA Tournament appearance for the third-straight season. He averaged 14.8 points on 39.9% shooting with 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
At 6-7, 220 pounds, Grant-Foster led the team in blocks (1.5) and was both an elite rim protector and perimeter defender. He also posted a team-high 23 points in the Antelopes' Round of 64 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in this year's tournament.
This is a guy that has professional potential, as NBA.com has projected him to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Grant-Foster is looking to improve that draft stock and could easily do so by taking East Lansing by storm with a strong final season of college basketball.
It is about time the Spartans followed suit with the rest of the country and sign a fifth-year senior with elite scoring ability to change a program. The national championship-winning Florida Gators signed former Iona guard Walter Clayton Jr., who took over the tournament and led the Gators to the title.
The Spartans need to at least make contact with Grant-Foster and test the waters to see if he is interested in winning a Big Ten title and contending for a national championship. He has all the intangibles to be a scoring force in this program.
Michigan State has yet to make an addition through the portal this season, something they have not adopted much of in recent seasons. If they are able to garner a guy like Grant-Foster, the expectations and projections for next season's success will be tenfold from where they sit now.
