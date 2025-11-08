Where to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Arkansas Hoops
No. 22 Michigan State (1-0) is hosting No. 14 Arkansas (1-0) on Saturday for what will be a big, early-season litmus test for both teams.
Even though there are plenty of college football games on as well (both the Spartan and Razorback teams are off), that is not stopping this one from getting national attention. All the details on how to watch or listen to MSU's first nationally televised game of the season can be found below.
TV Info
Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)
Radio Info
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)
Examining Both Season Openers
No. 22 Michigan State 80, Colgate 69
MSU looked a bit shaky during its first official game of the season. The Spartans allowed Colgate to actually tie the game up, although only briefly, two times during the second half. Michigan State was able to use a 15-2 run to open up a 17-point lead later in the second half.
Both guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Jaxon Kohler had double-doubles for MSU. Fears did it with 14 points and 10 assists, only turning it over once, and also getting five steals. Kohler led the Spartans with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
No. 14 Arkansas 109, Southern 77
Between Michigan State and the Razorbacks during Game 1, the advantage has to go to Arkansas. The margin of victory is much higher, and Southern is considered to be a better team by both KenPom and Torvik, which are two sites that power-rate every Division I team.
Forward Trevon Brazile led things for the Razorbacks in this one, scoring 25 points and hauling in 11 boards. The Razorbacks also got multiple other 20-point days from their two five-star freshmen: Darius Acuff had 22 points (20 in the first half) as a starter, and Meleek Thomas had 21 points and seven assists off the bench.
