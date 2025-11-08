Spartan Nation

Where to Watch, Listen to Michigan State vs. Arkansas Hoops

Here are all the details on how to experience the Spartans' big game against the Razorbacks.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Colgate during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Colgate during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
No. 22 Michigan State (1-0) is hosting No. 14 Arkansas (1-0) on Saturday for what will be a big, early-season litmus test for both teams.

Even though there are plenty of college football games on as well (both the Spartan and Razorback teams are off), that is not stopping this one from getting national attention. All the details on how to watch or listen to MSU's first nationally televised game of the season can be found below.

TV Info

John Calipar
Arkansas' head coach John Calipari reacts during the exhibition game between Arkansas and Memphis during the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedExForum on October 27, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio Info

Tom Izz
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play), Matt Steigenga (analyst), Zach Surdenik (host)

Examining Both Season Openers

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, moves the ball as Colgate's Jalen Cox defends during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 22 Michigan State 80, Colgate 69

MSU looked a bit shaky during its first official game of the season. The Spartans allowed Colgate to actually tie the game up, although only briefly, two times during the second half. Michigan State was able to use a 15-2 run to open up a 17-point lead later in the second half.

Both guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Jaxon Kohler had double-doubles for MSU. Fears did it with 14 points and 10 assists, only turning it over once, and also getting five steals. Kohler led the Spartans with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

DJ Wagne
Oct 27, 2025; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) dribbles the ball up the court against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

No. 14 Arkansas 109, Southern 77

Between Michigan State and the Razorbacks during Game 1, the advantage has to go to Arkansas. The margin of victory is much higher, and Southern is considered to be a better team by both KenPom and Torvik, which are two sites that power-rate every Division I team.

Forward Trevon Brazile led things for the Razorbacks in this one, scoring 25 points and hauling in 11 boards. The Razorbacks also got multiple other 20-point days from their two five-star freshmen: Darius Acuff had 22 points (20 in the first half) as a starter, and Meleek Thomas had 21 points and seven assists off the bench.

Jordan Scot
Michigan State's Jordan Scott, below, battles Colgate's Andrew Alekseyenko for the ball during the second half on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

