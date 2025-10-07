3 Most Concerning Stats from MSU's Loss to Nebraska
Michigan State had the chance to put together a victory against Nebraska on Saturday, but several big mistakes cost the Spartans dearly. MSU had a 21-14 lead in the third quarter, but the Cornhuskers rattled off 24 straight points and eventually won, 38-27.
The box score isn't always truly indicative of how a game truly went, but multiple statistics from Saturday's contest assist in explaining why Michigan State fell short.
3 Turnovers
When playing a conference road game, committing a season-high three turnovers can't happen. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw two interceptions on back-to-back drives during the second quarter, and then MSU's Sam Edwards and Jay Coyne collided on a kickoff, and the loose ball was recovered by Nebraska. Edwards was charged with the fumble.
Before Saturday, Chiles had just one interception in 102 pass attempts. He only went 9-for-23, 85 yards, and those two picks against Nebraska.
What also wasn't included in the turnover total is the blocked punt Michigan State allowed for a Cornhusker touchdown in the first quarter. It's not technically a giveaway since MSU was about to allow Nebraska to get the ball back anyway, but it may as well be because the mistake allowed seven points to go up instantly.
2.2 Yards Per Carry
Nebraska had the No. 1 pass defense in the country before it faced Michigan State (and it still does). That meant that the Spartans were going to need some success in the running game during early downs, especially since the Cornhuskers' run defense ranked a lot lower.
That didn't happen. MSU's offensive line wasn't opening enough running lanes for running backs Makhi Frazier or Brandon Tullis. Michigan State's rushing duo ran for just 62 yards on 23 carries (2.7 yards per carry).
Most of the success on the ground came whenever Chiles decided to take off. He had three of Michigan State's six runs of at least 10 yards. Still, with sacks filtered in, MSU finished with only 84 rushing yards on 38 carries, good for 2.2 yards a pop. On the season, even with that added to their totals, Nebraska is allowing 4.5 yards per carry.
9 Yards for Omari Kelly
It was a tough day through the air all around, especially with the high amounts of wind. Another contender for this list would be Chiles' 85 passing yards, but with how he's done before this game and the lack of protection from his offensive line, I chose to omit it.
Even though he's played so well earlier this year, too, it's a little jarring to see wide receiver Omari Kelly with only one catch for nine yards on three targets.
Nebraska might have made it a point of emphasis to try and neutralize Kelly, whose lowest output in a game this year before Saturday was four receptions and 49 yards.
The "best" day for a Spartan pass-catcher was from Nick Marsh, who had four catches and 41 yards. High expectations have been placed on the sophomore due to phenomenal play in the past, so that's not considered a day to remember for his standards.
Despite the quiet day, Kelly is still first on the team in receiving yards (326). He's now tied with Marsh for the most catches at 22, as well.
