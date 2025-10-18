Availability Report for Indiana vs. Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- Michigan State is less than two hours away from the toughest game it has on its schedule this season. The Spartans (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are on the road to face third-ranked Indiana (6-0, 3-0).
Two hours ahead of kickoff, both teams must publish an availability report that lists which players are either OUT or QUESTIONABLE for the game. Here are all the players on both teams' reports on Saturday.
Michigan State
OUT
DB Caleb Gash (season)
DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)
LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)
OL Luka Vincic (season)
EDGE Anelu Lafaele (season)
OT Ashton Lepo (season)
WR Alante Brown
LB Marcellius Pulliam
DB Ade Willie
TE Jayden Savoury
K Tarik Ahmetbasic
LS Kaden Schickel
OT Stanton Ramil
OL Kristian Phillips
TE Brennan Parachek
QUESTIONABLE
S Nikai Martinez
DL Grady Kelly
Indiana
OUT
DB Bryson Bonds (season)
RB Lee Beebe Jr. (season)
QUESTIONABLE
No players listed.
Rapid Reaction
One of the biggest pieces of news is that Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is not listed anywhere on the availability report. MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that it was questionable whether Chiles would be able to play or not. Still, Chiles has left each of the Spartans' last two games at some point due to injury, so one has to wonder just how healthy he still is.
The big loss for MSU is offensive tackle Ashton Lepo for the season. Michigan State is already pretty thin on the offensive line, as guard Luka Vincic is already done for the year, and starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is still recovering from another injury.
Lepo had been stepping in as the team's right tackle during the Spartans' latest games against Nebraska and UCLA. With him now out for the year, it will likely mean that redshirt freshman Rustin Young will start at left tackle and Conner Moore will make the move back over to right tackle, which is where he was starting at for the majority of this season so far.
