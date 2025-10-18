Spartan Nation

Availability Report for Indiana vs. Michigan State

See which players for the Hoosiers and the Spartans are able to play in Saturday's game and which are not.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles warms up before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. --- Michigan State is less than two hours away from the toughest game it has on its schedule this season. The Spartans (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are on the road to face third-ranked Indiana (6-0, 3-0).

Two hours ahead of kickoff, both teams must publish an availability report that lists which players are either OUT or QUESTIONABLE for the game. Here are all the players on both teams' reports on Saturday.

Michigan State

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OUT

DB Caleb Gash (season)

DB Andrew Brinson IV (season)

LB Brady Pretzlaff (season)

OL Luka Vincic (season)

EDGE Anelu Lafaele (season)

OT Ashton Lepo (season)

Anelu Lafael
Michigan State edge Anelu Lafaele (11) celebrates a tackles against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Alante Brown

LB Marcellius Pulliam

DB Ade Willie

TE Jayden Savoury

K Tarik Ahmetbasic

LS Kaden Schickel

OT Stanton Ramil

OL Kristian Phillips

TE Brennan Parachek

Stanton Rami
Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

S Nikai Martinez

DL Grady Kelly

Indiana

Lee Beebe Jr
Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

OUT

DB Bryson Bonds (season)

RB Lee Beebe Jr. (season)

Bryson Bond
Indiana's Bryson Bonds (24) runs a drill during spring football practice on Thursday, April 10, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

No players listed.

Rapid Reaction

Aidan Chile
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

One of the biggest pieces of news is that Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is not listed anywhere on the availability report. MSU head coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that it was questionable whether Chiles would be able to play or not. Still, Chiles has left each of the Spartans' last two games at some point due to injury, so one has to wonder just how healthy he still is.

The big loss for MSU is offensive tackle Ashton Lepo for the season. Michigan State is already pretty thin on the offensive line, as guard Luka Vincic is already done for the year, and starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is still recovering from another injury.

Lepo had been stepping in as the team's right tackle during the Spartans' latest games against Nebraska and UCLA. With him now out for the year, it will likely mean that redshirt freshman Rustin Young will start at left tackle and Conner Moore will make the move back over to right tackle, which is where he was starting at for the majority of this season so far.

Aidan Chiles, Michael Masuna
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) celebrates a touchdown with Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas (81) in the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game at Indiana when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Football