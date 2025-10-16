Michigan State Reveals Uniform Combo for Game at Indiana
Michigan State (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) is headed into its toughest game on its schedule this season on the road against No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0).
As the team does every Thursday, the Spartans released a video on social media that showed off the uniform combination that they would be wearing. This week, it appears they will be wearing a white helmet with the "Gruff" Sparty logo, white jerseys, and green pants.
Michigan State Uniform Tracker
All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.
Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)
Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)
@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)
UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
@ Indiana: white helmets (Gruff logo), white jerseys, green pants (W/W/G)
A Quick Look at the Hoosiers
Indiana, led by second-year coach Curt Cignetti, is ranked third in the nation for a good reason. The Hoosiers now hold one of, if not the best, wins in college football right now after they beat then-No. 3 Oregon last Saturday.
Currently, ESPN's College Football Power Index gives Indiana a 51.0% chance to go 12-0, a 93.2% chance to make the College Football Playoff, and a 15.2% chance to win it.
Up and down this IU roster, there are phenomenal players at every position.
At quarterback is Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, who is currently a serious candidate to take home the Heisman Trophy and will probably be a first-round pick in the next NFL Draft. He can throw it to wide receivers Elijah Sarratt or Omar Cooper Jr., two guys who are in the top 10 in the Big Ten in receiving yards.
The talent does not stop on the defense, either. Indiana has two of the four players in the Big Ten with at least three interceptions: Louis Moore (4), and Amare Ferrell (3). There is also D'Angelo Ponds, one of the best corners in the conference, in the defensive backfield, as well.
It has two elite linebackers in Aiden Fisher and Isaiah Jones. The Hoosiers also have Mikail Kamara, Mario Landino, and Tyrique Tucker to bolster the pass rush and the defensive line.
