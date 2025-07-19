What Will Be the Best Part of MSU's Offense?
The Michigan State Spartans performed poorly on the offensive side of the ball in 2024.
It was Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing, so it was a learning period for everyone. The run game did not produce, and Aidan Chiles turned the ball over far too often.
Smith could have chalked 2024 up to it being year one and just run everything back entering this season, but he instead decided to hit the transfer portal to upgrade every part of the offensive roster.
Thanks to investments at wide receiver and on the offensive line, Chiles will have more weapons to throw to and time in the pocket. Not to mention, MSU’s next starting running back may have come through the portal in Elijah Tau-Tolliver.
But what will be the best part of this Spartan offense in 2025? Let’s break down each group and see what will make MSU fans the happiest this upcoming season.
Chiles remains the quarterback, but he should have more opportunities to push the ball down the field and put it in the hands of his playmakers.
Bringing in Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray, Rodney Bullard Jr. and Evan Boyd has tremendously bolstered the Spartans' receiver room. Plus, Nick Marsh will be another year older and should take a massive step forward en route to stardom.
At running back, MSU is banking on Tau-Tolliver to be the lead back while Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis develop. Will we see a healthy dose of Jace Clarizio in his freshman season?
It feels like the Spartans do not have much firepower in the backfield and will be relying on the scheme to open things up for their backs.
At tight end, Jack Velling is back after a productive, but somewhat lackluster season. Many fans expected him to be a star and a red zone threat, and he was neither.
If we see a version of Velling that is not pressing, he should be a major factor in the passing game. Michael Masunas is back healthy, and MSU still hopes Brennan Parachek can contribute.
On the offensive line, the Spartans’ biggest addition was Conner Moore, a former FCS All-American at Montana State. Matt Gulbin will take over at center, and Gavin Broscious and Kristian Phillips will be back healthy.
Looking at the scope of the offense, it is hard not to be most excited about the receiver room. Big plays downfield and electric speed from this group should be the most fun to watch in 2025.
