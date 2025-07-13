Spartans' Chiles NIL Apparel Now Available
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles' collection of clothing merchandise from the official Michigan State NIL store has officially been unveiled ahead of the 2025 regular season. Graphic tees, sweatshirts, jerseys and hoodies with name and number are all available.
Many Spartan players have their merchandise available, but Chiles' will surely be one of the top sellers, alongside star receiver Nick Marsh and linebacker Jordan Hall. The new world of college football allows these student-athletes to make substantial money before even stepping on the field in August.
Per the Michigan State NIL Store webpage, the mission statement for how this site seeks to impact collegiate athletes is as follows:
"At The NIL Store, we prioritize athletes' success by providing a platform to amplify their brand and connect with fans through officially licensed NIL merchandise. Fans can shop with confidence, knowing they're supporting their favorite athletes while receiving top-quality product."
College athletes now have a different level of wealth than the pre-NIL era, where players were pocketing their per diem money just to be able to buy a few nice things. Nowadays, a few hundred purchases on the NIL store will have a true freshman driving around campus in a new BMW.
Chiles' overall performance will heavily impact the type of traffic that he will receive on this NIL store. Spartans basketball star Tre Holloman saw his NIL store skyrocket in sales following his buzzer-beater winner against Maryland and the performances he posted against bitter rival Michigan.
If Chiles can put together a winning season and make some highlight reel plays, there is no doubt that there will be a bunch of Green and White sweatshirts and jerseys with Chiles' name on the back. People did the same with Spartan star hockey forward Isaac Howard.
Putting together a successful, winning season in 2025 means that everyone wins. The program as a whole, the fans and their sanity for Michigan State football, and the athletes that receive the monetary increase via the NIL Store.
You can find Chiles and several other Spartans at the official Michigan State NIL Store when you click here.
