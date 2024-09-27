Spartans Pass Rush Could Be Difference vs. Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans lead the Big Ten in total sacks through four games this season (15) and have played through serious adversity with multiple key injuries to the defense. They will look to continue the stout defensive play this Saturday against No. 3 ranked Ohio State.
Redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Turner and sixth-year defensive lineman Khris Bogle have combined for six of the 15 sacks so far this year and have been the pillars of the Spartan defense. A team that lost multiple starting defenders in the first two weeks has stayed resilient and succeeded.
Redshirt senior linebacker Cal Haladay has continued being a menace on defense with 19 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble this season. He is an absolute ball hawk who has taken on a role of leading this defense every week.
Due to how strong the Spartans coverage has been in the passing game, it has allowed the pressure to get home and cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Last week, Boston College dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos was sacked four times with green jerseys swarming him all night.
“Those big men -- we always benefit from those big men,” said Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams on Wednesday. “As long as they hunt and apply the pressure, then we just sit back there, just waiting.”
Through four weeks, the Spartans have held teams to just above 14 points per game, which is ninth best in the Big Ten. They have not allowed more than 24 points but that could be threatened this weekend against an offense with loads of firepower.
This will likely be the most skilled offense that the Spartans will face all season as the Buckeyes are averaging just above 52 points per game, third highest in the nation. They will have to elevate their level of play this weekend to have that same success against a red-hot Spartan defense.
The Buckeyes have multiple future NFL players on their team, starting with wide receivers, Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith. If the Spartans are able to limit their production by just a few catches here or there, it will go a long way with how ravenous the defensive pressure has been this season.
The challenge lies on the defensive line and edge rushers to penetrate a Buckeye offensive front that has allowed just one sack through three games. Quarterback Will Howard is not the most mobile guy so any type of pressure will cause disruptions in the backfield.
If the defensive pressure rises to the occasion and bows up in big moments, the score could be much closer than anticipated. When the score is close, late in the game, anything can happen. Especially after dark inside Spartan Stadium.
