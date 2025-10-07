Updates on Injury Status of Two Starters on MSU's Secondary
One of the pieces of adversity that Michigan State's defense had to face against Nebraska was that it was without starting safety Nikai Martinez and nickelback Ade Willie. The Spartans' defense did fine considering the circumstances, but ultimately lost, 38-27.
During his Monday press conference, head coach Jonathan Smith indicated that neither of their injuries is long-term and said that both of them have a chance to play this coming Saturday against UCLA.
"I think both of those guys have the potential (to play) this weekend," Smith said. "We're finishing a (concussion) protocol with one of them right now, but by the end of the week, we'll know. So right now, (Martinez and Willie are) day-to-day."
One Player Who Filled In
If either Martinez or Willie cannot go, the Spartans have guys they've been able to turn to in the past.
Armorion Smith
For Martinez, who has missed three of MSU's five games this year, Michigan State has given fellow safety Armorion Smith the start in his place each time he hasn't been able to go. On Saturday, Smith played the second-most snaps on the defense (54 of 56 possible), according to Pro Football Focus, only trailing linebacker Jordan Hall (55).
Smith made two total tackles, one of which was solo. He's also the only MSU defensive back with an interception this season, which came against Youngstown State.
Martinez's and Willie's Seasons
Nikai Martinez
Again, Martinez has only been healthy enough to play in two of Michigan State's five games. He missed the first two contests to start the year before starting the Spartans' games against Youngstown State and USC. In 2024, Martinez started all 12 games after transferring to East Lansing from UCF.
In 67 total snaps this year, Martinez has made nine tackles (six solo). Last season, he had 51 tackles (third on the team), three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.
Ade Willie
Even though he missed Saturday's clash against the Cornhuskers, Willie is still fifth on the team in total tackles (16). He's also had one pass breakup, which he did in Week 1 against Western Michigan.
Willie has seen a real increase in his role this year, serving as the team's fifth defensive back whenever defensive coordinator Joe Rossi wants his defense to be in aptly-named "nickel". He was more of an outside cornerback last season, but that was more of a rotational basis.
After only starting two games of MSU's season last year, the final two when the Spartans' secondary was extremely thin due to injury, Willie has started all four games that he's played in this year.
