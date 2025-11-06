MSU Football Stays Strong Despite Potential Three-Star Loss
After dropping six games in a row, it comes as no surprise that Michigan State's Class of 2026 is falling apart. They've managed to put together a good foundation, but head coach Jonathan Smith has yet to put it all together.
Recently, a three-star player cancelled his visit. MSU was battling it out with Eastern Michigan for another three-star, and now Iowa is looking to flip this three-star safety. Jordan Vann, who decommitted from Virginia to come to MSU, may once again flip.
It would be his third team since June, something that has become common in this era of college football. No recruits are safe, especially ones that are pledging their commitment to a 3-6 (0-6) team that finds itself at the bottom of the Big Ten.
MSU Could Lose Jordan Vann
For Vann, it's no surprise that Iowa is a much more intriguing option. He just received an offer from the Hawkeyes, who became ranked for the first time this season. Things could get extremely interesting if the team welcomes him to Kinnick Stadium on November 22 when Iowa hosts MSU.
MSU's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 35. This may come as a surprise to some, but Smith has put together a solid group of 20 recruits. Vann, a 6'1'' 195-pound safety, is one of three in the Class. Should he move on from MSU, the Spartans would at least still have a few options for the future.
It's far too early to tell if Vann is going to choose the Hawkeyes over the Spartans, but seeing as he already flipped his commitment once, there's a real chance he'll do it again. Iowa is a far superior team to Michigan State, at this stage, and he may have seen enough to have already made up his mind.
MSU Football Continues To Struggle
Most fans will argue that until Smith is gone, this team is going to remain in a bad state. Smith wasn't under nearly this much fire when the team was 3-0, but he's had little to no answers since their downfall began on September 20.
For what it's worth, Vann said the following on June 17, "I have always liked coach Adams from the moment I met him. He has always been checking on me, calling me all the time, probably recruiting me the most out of anybody..”
At this point, it's hard to pull up old quotes to keep recruits at MSU. Vann may have thought coming from Virginia to MSU was the correct decision a few months ago, but now he seems to be rethinking things since Iowa has thrown an offer his way.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.