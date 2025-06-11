EXCLUSIVE: 2027 TE Talks Early MSU Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have started to make a difference in the 2027 recruiting class when it comes to making a great first impression with the best 2027 recruits and the players near the top of their recruiting boards.
One of the players who has already started to reciprocate the energy that he was initially given by the Spartans is Mason Oglesby. Oglesby is a 6-foot-4 tight end and EDGE from New Palestine High School in New Palestine, Indiana.
Oglesby caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail where he stands in his recruitment.
"It definitely meant a lot, it was my 2nd B1G offer and 1st for EDGE," said the prospect. "It gave me a different outlook on how I could be used at the next level," the Indiana prospect stated.
The prospect is also expecting to catch up with rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
"I’m looking forward to building further connections with Coach Wilt without a doubt," Oglesby said. "Believe it or not, I’m not the first in the bloodline to be coached by him though. He coached my dad for a couple of years at Liberty, so there’s already a deep-rooted connection there. On top (of) that, I’m looking forward to building connections with the whole rest of the staff."
Visiting is in the plans for the edge rusher, as he is hopeful to visit this year.
"I will be attending a game day visit," Ogelsby said.
There are many schools that have started to show the talented prospect so far, and this will be something that he remembers down the road when it picks up even more than it has already.
"I’m keeping an open mind as my recruiting process takes off, but there are some school(s) that have shown a lot of love and I’m definitely keeping that in account…"
Many things come to mind for Oglesby when it comes to the Michigan State Spartans.
"I’d say family, when I met with Coach, I’d say that the most important thing that he brought up to me is family, and I can tell (that is) a big factor in that position room along with the rest of the team," Oglesby said. "Family is huge to me, that is just how I grew up, so when we had these discussions, it definitely sparked my interest."
