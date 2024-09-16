Huge News From 5-Star MSU Basketball Target After Visit
The Michigan State Spartans hosted elite 2025 five-star forward Jalen Haralson over the weekend. It was a huge moment for head coach Tom Izzo, who is still trying to land his first recruit of the 2025 class. Haralson is one of many blue-chippers in the class that Izzo is prioritizing.
Haralson was in attendance for the Spartans football game against Prairie View A&M. He got to witness all of the basketball alumni on campus for "Grind Week." It might have been the best pitch Izzo could have offered. Flexing national championship pedigree never hurt anyone's case.
It may have been more successful than anticipated. On Sunday, it was announced that Haralson had canceled planned official visits to Kansas and Missouri. He would also be moving his official visit to Purdue up to next weekend.
Per Eric Bossi of 247Sports, Haralson said a decision is coming sooner rather than later. He'll be ready to enter "decision mode" after the Purdue trip, he said.
""I feel like whenever I have that gut feeling that I'll know," Haralson told Bossi. "I'm getting close to that decision and I think that I will make it really soon. I don't know the exact date yet but I think it will be really soon after I get back from the Purdue visit."
This news could be telling about how he feels about the Spartans after his visit. It could be a very good sign. Haralson is the No. 14-ranked player in the class, per 247Sports. He is the No. 2 small forward and the top player in Indiana.
His head coach at the prestigious La Lumiere, Pat Holmes, recently told me about what makes Haralson so special. It is more than just his versatility as a premiere perimeter player.
"he's very talented and he knows how to play," Holmes said. "He makes people better -- he doesn't need to dominate the ball to impact winning. He moves the ball and he makes the right play, he's just a coach's dream. But as a teammate, you know, guys love playing with him because they know he's gonna try to make the right play and make everyone around him better. Which is a testament to him and what he is about."
