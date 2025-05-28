REPORT: No. 1 Prospect in Indiana Talks MSU Recruitment
Steven Reynolds III, the No. 1 class of 2026 prospect in Indiana, is being pursued by Michigan State.
The four-star guard from South Bend is ranked the No. 11 shooting guard in his class and the No. 63 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
With no surprise, the Spartans have some tough competition in their recruiting of Reynolds. Purdue, which is anticipated to be a top-five team in the nation next season, is the frontrunner, listed as "warm" on Reynold's interest-level list on 247Sports.
Notre Dame is also in pursuit, along with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State and others.
Reynolds recently discussed Michigan State when he spoke to On3.
“Obviously, coming off an Elite Eight, their program is at the top of the game right now," Reynolds said. "I definitely have a good relationship with the whole staff. I’ve been up there a couple of times. They talk about my shot creation and my shooting. They also see that I can pass and play on or off the ball.”
Michigan State offered Reynolds last August.
Reynolds is having a solid Nike EYBL season, averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Meanstreets.
The prospect told On3 he hasn't scheduled any official visits yet.
”I probably won’t start scheduling any visits until after these Nike sessions," he said. "After Kansas City, we should have a bit of a dead period, so I will probably look around June to start setting some up. I’m not in any rush to make a decision right now. You have the transfer portal and coaches leaving, and all that. So I am going to take my time and try to make the best decision for me.
“Relationships are big. I want to go somewhere where I have a good relationship with the coaches and the players that are on the roster. I want to go to a place where I can earn playing time. I understand nothing is given, but I want to go into a situation where I can be in a position to earn my spot and become a factor.”
