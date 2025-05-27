Spartans 2026 Three-Star OL Prospect Sets Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have scheduled an official visit for 2026 three-star offensive tackle Justin Morales out of El Paso, Texas. After extending him an offer back on Wednesday, the Spartans sped up the recruiting process by scheduling the visit less than a week later.
Morales announced his visit via X, formerly known as Twitter. He will be in East Lansing to from Monday June 2 through Wednesday June 4. The Spartans are wasting no time in getting Morales on campus as they look to close in on another top prospect.
Morales is the No. 146 overall prospect in Texas and the No. 85-ranked offensive tackle in the country for the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has gained 14 total offers and is showing the most interest in the Spartans, Baylor, Kansas State, and Oregon State.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks broke down Morales' game and what makes him such a valuable recruit. He projects Morales to be a multi-year starter for whichever powerhouse program he chooses. The Spartans are hoping that he is an impact player in East Lansing for years to come.
"P4-caliber offensive lineman whose long-term positional home likely depends on concrete verified measurables data," Brooks wrote. "Self-reports an 81.5-inch wingspan at 6-4, 265 [pounds]. Owns valuable high-volume two-way snaps at left tackle and interior defensive line.
"Displays encouraging natural athleticism in pads with suddenness and twitch in close quarters, accompanied by drive-blocking conviction. Adds respectable shot put and discus numbers to athletic profile. Capable bender and generally fluid mover who possesses requisite athleticism to play in space on the outside if the physical verifieds check out.
"Projects to the P4 level as a potential multi-year starter-quality player who could possibly possess significant long-term developmental potential."
Morales is definitely a guy that can make an impact for the Spartans in his freshman season. Based on what Brooks wrote, this is a prospect that is already college-ready despite still having a senior year to play at Franklin High School.
The Spartans have continued to heavily recruit top offensive lineman, specifically at the tackle position. It is the third interior offensive lineman that the Spartans have offered in the last few weeks. Morales is a top priority and hopefully his visit to campus is a successful one.
