MSU Offensive Targets Set for Official Visits
With four total commitments to the 2026 recruiting class for the Spartans, all on the offensive side of the ball, it's evident that building the offense has become a priority in the 2026 class. The Spartans have plenty more visits coming up to add to that total this spring.
Below are the offensive players that will be coming to check out East Lansing over the coming months.
April 2: Salesi Moa, ATH, Ogden (UT)
Son of former NFL player and MMA fighter Ben Moa, Salesi Moa brings a mix of grit and pedigree that's hard to find. Moa projects well both as a receiver or defensive back but has tagged Courtney Hawkins in his social media posts, suggesting the four-star is wanted in East Lansing as another weapon in the offense.
April 11: Quinn Buckey, OT, Bakersfield (CA)
Quinn Buckey is the son of former NFL lineman Jeff Buckey, he has quite the pedigree as well. Projecting well at the next level as a mobile and aggressive tackle that will fit the Jim Michalczik mold well.
May 30: Eddie Whiting, TE, Siouix Falls (ND)
One of four current commits, Eddie Whiting is a crucial piece for this 2026 class. A big and physical pass catcher that creates difficult matchups, Whiting fits the Jack Velling template for Jonathan Smith.
May 30: Koloi Keli, IOL, Honolulu (HI)
Michigan State is just one of three schools listed as "warm" for Kolio Keli on 247Sports. The MSU staff has put an emphasis on capitalizing on their connections out west to pry Hawaii and west coast natives out of the area. Nabbing Keli would be a massive statement for this current regime.
May 30: Elijah West, WR, Cantonment (FL)
West is a three-star wideout per 247Sports, who has garnered 14 total D1 offers. He's a lanky receiver with a wide catch radius and possesses the ability to stretch the field vertically allows him to get open with ease. West would be another momumental get on the outside for the Spartans.
June 6: Gregory Patrick, OT, Portage (MI)
Gregory Patrick may be the first name on the big board for MSU at this point. Son of a former Spartan, Michigan State would love to add Patrick to the class. He has narrowed it down to four schools, with Michigan State remaining in the hunt.
June 6: Tyren Wortham, WR, Sarasota (FL)
Wortham is another stretch-the-field guy with the ability to dominate on the outside. He has created an incredibly strong connection to wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who is a proven developer of talent. It could be enough to secure a commitment if the visit goes well.
June 6: Zachary Washington, WR, Weaton (IL)
Another wideout prospect that has built a strong relationship with coach Hawkins, Zachary Washington is very interested in Michigan State at this time. The Spartans are currently trying to fend off Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and others for Washington.
June 7: Kory Amachree, RB, Haslett (MI)
As Michigan State has made the firm commitment to recruiting the state of Michigan, Amachree became a top priority. A shifty running back with break-away speed, Amachree is a threat to take it to the house on any given play. Keeping a Lansing-Area player like this would be a huge statement by this staff.
June 13: Dezyrian Ellis, QB, Winnsboro (LA)
Ellis may be one of the most interesting prospects on this list. He's a raw playmaker with the ability to scramble, manipulate the pocket and deliver downfield strikes. He's not as polished as some of the highest rated quarterbacks in the class, but make no mistake about it- the potential is there.
June 13: Joey Caudill, TE, Mansfield (OH)
The next Spartan commit on this list, Caudill is a physical 6-foot-5 pass catching tight in with an incredibly high ceiling. A staple of this 2026 class, the Ohio pipeline continues to get stronger by the day for this staff.
June 13: Roseby Lubintus, OT, Sicklerville (NJ)
This staff covets versatile athletes, and that is exactly what Roseby Lubintus is. Lubintus is another important prospect that MSU is pulling out all of the stops for. The official visit will be a crucial one.
June 19: Xavier Warren, WR, Georgetown (TX)
The Texas native Xavier Warren has become a big-time target for this staff. The flat-out track speed and ability to change direction on a dime has made Warren extremely enticing. The amount of tricks and plays that can be put in just for this kind of athlete has to excite the Spartan program.
June 20: Ashton Rowden, RB, New Boston (TX)
This is a newly-scheduled visit as MSU just offered Rowden this week. A three-down back with great vision and speed, the three-star has set himself apart on this list.
June 20: Tayshon Bardo, WR, Mishawaka (IN)
A current Wisconsin commit, the Michigan State staff will have their hands full to attempt to flip Bardo to the program. They'll have one good shot at it, so they'll need to make it count.
