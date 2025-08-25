This Michigan State WR Will Want a Big Day vs. WMU
Michigan State's wide receiver room is filled with players that are capable of having big performances on any given day.
Nick Marsh had a 194-yard game last year, Omari Kelly went for 239 yards and three touchdowns once in 2024 at Middle Tennessee State, and Rodney Bullard Jr. had a 158-yard, three-touchdown game during a Division II playoff game at Valdosta State.
But the person that might be the most motivated to get his 2025 season is Kent State transfer Chrishon McCray.
McCray's Kent State Career
Across the last two seasons for the Golden Flashes, McCray has been a very productive wideout. In his career at Kent State, McCray totaled 81 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
Last year, McCray caught 40 passes, totaling 705 yards and nine touchdowns. He was the Golden Flashes' leading receiver in each of the past two seasons.
The problem is that Kent State wasn't winning any games. Across McCray's three total seasons there, the Golden Flashes went a putrid 6-30. To make matters worse, Kent State went 5-7 in McCray's first year, which he redshirted. Between the two years where he actually played, that record was 1-23, the only win being in 2023 against FCS Central Connecticut State.
Kent State went 0-12 last year, losing to FCS St. Francis (PA) and only getting within a possession of an FBS team once.
Simply put, McCray wants to win. He hasn't had a game yet where he's caught a pass during a win against an FBS opponent.
Quiet Game vs. Western Michigan in 2024
By virtue of playing in the MAC while at Kent State, McCray has also seen Western Michigan before.
Even though the Broncos ranked 107th in the FBS in scoring defense and 72nd in yards allowed through the air, WMU was able to largely neutralize McCray. Western Michigan kept McCray to just three catches and 23 yards, ultimately winning the game with ease, 52-21. It was the fifth-lowest yardage total for McCray across the 20 games he played in across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Friday will give McCray an opportunity to clear his totals against WMU from last year, this time also having a lot more help around him.
Past Big Games for McCray
In his collegiate career, McCray has four performances of 100-plus yards, but his two greatest games both came in 2024.
McCray's biggest masterpiece came against Ball State last year, when he caught eight passes for 213 yards and three scores. The second-best game was against Eastern Michigan, where he had five catches, 188 yards and two touchdowns.
