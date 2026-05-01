Contract Details, Salaries for Each of Fitzgerald's MSU Assistants
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Michigan State and athletic director J Batt gave new head coach Pat Fitzgerald a lot of funds to work with.
According to Fitzgerald's deal, which pays him $30 million over five years with plenty of incentives laid in, he gets an annual budget of $12.12 million to hire the rest of the football staff. That goes from the on-field assistants to the recruiting department to the creative team. Most of the budget goes to those assistants, though. Here are the details for all of MSU's coordinators' and position coaches' contracts, which were obtained through public records requests:
Coordinators
DC Joe Rossi
The highest-paid assistant on the staff is defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. He's set to make $1.7 million this season during what was supposed to be the final year of the original three-year deal he signed when he joined Jonathan Smith's original staff, but Rossi also got a one-year extension just days before the 2025 season kicked off that ties him to the Spartans through the 2027 season.
OC Nick Sheridan
Controlling the other side of the ball is Nick Sheridan, who was previously the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama. Sheridan signed a three-year deal with Michigan State in December that will pay him $1.4 million this year. He'll get a $100,000 raise each of the two years after that.
STC, Assistant HC LeVar Woods
One of the big splash hires from Fitzgerald was LeVar Woods as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. Woods previously ran the special teams units at Iowa and created a well-deserved reputation as one of the best special teams coaches in the sport.
He's getting paid like it. Woods is on a three-year deal as well and will make $1.1 million in 2026, getting $100,000 raises in the years following. Last year, according to FootballScoop, only one special teams coach made more than $1 million (Texas' Jeff Banks, $1.2 million).
Offensive Position Coaches
QBs Coach John McNulty
One experienced name MSU hired was John McNulty. The QB's position was supposed to go to Mike Bajakian, but he left East Lansing after about a month for the same job with the Cleveland Browns. Michigan State pivoted to McNulty, who had been an analyst at Alabama in 2024 while Sheridan was there, a few days later.
McNulty's deal with the program lasts two seasons. He'll make $350,000 during both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
RBs Coach Devon Spalding
Coaching the running backs now is Devon Spalding, who had previously worked the same position at Wisconsin. Spalding is going to get $225,000 for the first year of his deal (2026 season) and will then get a raise to $250,000 during his second and final season on the contract (2027 season).
WRs Coach Courtney Hawkins
One of the staff holdovers is wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. He signed a brand-new deal to stick around for the Fitzgerald era at his alma mater. It'll be the third head coach that Hawkins has worked under since he joined Mel Tucker's original staff in 2020.
Hawkins' deal spans two years. He'll make $400,000 this coming season and then $450,000 in 2027.
TEs Coach Brian Wozniak
Also remaining is tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who joined Smith's first staff in 2024. He actually got a one-year extension on his initial two-year deal back in March 2025, keeping him under contract for one more season. Wozniak will make $500,000 this season and will then need a new deal.
OL Coach Nick Tabacca
Manning the offensive line is Nick Tabacca. He didn't coach anywhere in college last season, but was the offensive line coach at Wake Forest for about a decade prior to that. Tabacca will make $450,000 in Year 1 of his deal, then receive a $50,000 raise in Year 2.
Defensive Position Coaches
Co-DC and LBs Coach Max Bullough
The cost of the defensive staff is a bit higher than that of the offensive staff. Going out and pulling Max Bullough back to his alma mater and away from Notre Dame is a reason for that. Michigan State gave him the co-defensive coordinator label (Rossi is still calling plays and is still the clear No. 1) as well.
Bullough ends up being the highest-paid position coach on the staff. He'll make $750,000 during both years of his deal on the staff.
DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere III
Another pricey hire was defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, who was previously the DL coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He also used to play for Rossi while they were at Minnesota. DeLattiboudere will make $700,000 this season before matching Bullough's salary at $750k in 2027.
Safeties Coach James Adams
Another holdover from last year's staff is safeties coach James Adams, who joined the program last season. Adams is in the second year of his two-year deal. He'll make $500,000 this coming season before his deal is set to expire.
CBs Coach Hank Poteat
Next up is cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat, who came over to MSU after holding the same position with Iowa State. Poteat was actually teammates with Hawkins on the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2000. Poteat will make $350,000 in 2026 and then $375,000 in 2027.
Rush Ends Andrew Bindelglass
Andrew Bindelglass isn't new to the Spartans' staff, but he's new to being a position coach. He was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to rush ends coach this offseason.
Bindelglass's title on his deal still officially lists him as an "assistant linebackers," but it was signed a few days after his promotion was first reported. His contract is for the 2026 season alone, where he'll make $150,000.
Other Notable Salaries for 2026
Chief of Staff Jacob Schmidt: $425,000
Head S&C Coach Joel Welsh Jr.: $400,000
GM Bryan Gasser: $285,000
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika