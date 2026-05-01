Contract Details, Salaries for Each of Fitzgerald's MSU Assistants

Michigan State and athletic director J Batt gave new head coach Pat Fitzgerald a lot of funds to work with.

According to Fitzgerald's deal, which pays him $30 million over five years with plenty of incentives laid in, he gets an annual budget of $12.12 million to hire the rest of the football staff. That goes from the on-field assistants to the recruiting department to the creative team. Most of the budget goes to those assistants, though. Here are the details for all of MSU's coordinators' and position coaches' contracts, which were obtained through public records requests:

Coordinators

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to the defense during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DC Joe Rossi

The highest-paid assistant on the staff is defensive coordinator Joe Rossi . He's set to make $1.7 million this season during what was supposed to be the final year of the original three-year deal he signed when he joined Jonathan Smith's original staff, but Rossi also got a one-year extension just days before the 2025 season kicked off that ties him to the Spartans through the 2027 season.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OC Nick Sheridan

Controlling the other side of the ball is Nick Sheridan , who was previously the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama. Sheridan signed a three-year deal with Michigan State in December that will pay him $1.4 million this year. He'll get a $100,000 raise each of the two years after that.

Michigan State's assistant head coach/special teams coordinator LeVar Woods talks with Tarik Ahmetbasic, left, and other on special teams during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

STC, Assistant HC LeVar Woods

One of the big splash hires from Fitzgerald was LeVar Woods as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach. Woods previously ran the special teams units at Iowa and created a well-deserved reputation as one of the best special teams coaches in the sport.

He's getting paid like it. Woods is on a three-year deal as well and will make $1.1 million in 2026, getting $100,000 raises in the years following. Last year, according to FootballScoop , only one special teams coach made more than $1 million (Texas' Jeff Banks, $1.2 million).

Offensive Position Coaches

Rutgers Offensive Coordinator John McNulty. Rutgers Football Media Day in Piscataway, NJ on August 12, 2018. | Peter Ackerman

QBs Coach John McNulty

One experienced name MSU hired was John McNulty . The QB's position was supposed to go to Mike Bajakian, but he left East Lansing after about a month for the same job with the Cleveland Browns. Michigan State pivoted to McNulty, who had been an analyst at Alabama in 2024 while Sheridan was there, a few days later.

McNulty's deal with the program lasts two seasons. He'll make $350,000 during both the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Michigan State's running backs coach Devon Spalding, center, works with Cam Edwards, left, and Jaziun Patterson during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RBs Coach Devon Spalding

Coaching the running backs now is Devon Spalding , who had previously worked the same position at Wisconsin. Spalding is going to get $225,000 for the first year of his deal (2026 season) and will then get a raise to $250,000 during his second and final season on the contract (2027 season).

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches warmups prior to MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

WRs Coach Courtney Hawkins

One of the staff holdovers is wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins . He signed a brand-new deal to stick around for the Fitzgerald era at his alma mater. It'll be the third head coach that Hawkins has worked under since he joined Mel Tucker's original staff in 2020.

Hawkins' deal spans two years. He'll make $400,000 this coming season and then $450,000 in 2027.

Brian Wozniak | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

TEs Coach Brian Wozniak

Also remaining is tight ends coach Brian Wozniak , who joined Smith's first staff in 2024. He actually got a one-year extension on his initial two-year deal back in March 2025, keeping him under contract for one more season. Wozniak will make $500,000 this season and will then need a new deal.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

OL Coach Nick Tabacca

Manning the offensive line is Nick Tabacca . He didn't coach anywhere in college last season, but was the offensive line coach at Wake Forest for about a decade prior to that. Tabacca will make $450,000 in Year 1 of his deal, then receive a $50,000 raise in Year 2.

Defensive Position Coaches

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Co-DC and LBs Coach Max Bullough

The cost of the defensive staff is a bit higher than that of the offensive staff. Going out and pulling Max Bullough back to his alma mater and away from Notre Dame is a reason for that. Michigan State gave him the co-defensive coordinator label (Rossi is still calling plays and is still the clear No. 1) as well.

Bullough ends up being the highest-paid position coach on the staff. He'll make $750,000 during both years of his deal on the staff.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

DL Coach Winston DeLattiboudere III

Another pricey hire was defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III , who was previously the DL coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He also used to play for Rossi while they were at Minnesota. DeLattiboudere will make $700,000 this season before matching Bullough's salary at $750k in 2027.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans safeties coach James Adams watches drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Safeties Coach James Adams

Another holdover from last year's staff is safeties coach James Adams , who joined the program last season. Adams is in the second year of his two-year deal. He'll make $500,000 this coming season before his deal is set to expire.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

CBs Coach Hank Poteat

Next up is cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat , who came over to MSU after holding the same position with Iowa State. Poteat was actually teammates with Hawkins on the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2000. Poteat will make $350,000 in 2026 and then $375,000 in 2027.

Michigan State Spartans rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass speaks after a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center in East Lansing, Mich. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Rush Ends Andrew Bindelglass

Andrew Bindelglass isn't new to the Spartans' staff, but he's new to being a position coach. He was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to rush ends coach this offseason.

Bindelglass's title on his deal still officially lists him as an "assistant linebackers," but it was signed a few days after his promotion was first reported. His contract is for the 2026 season alone, where he'll make $150,000.

Other Notable Salaries for 2026

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Chief of Staff Jacob Schmidt: $425,000

Head S&C Coach Joel Welsh Jr.: $400,000

GM Bryan Gasser: $285,000

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images