Final Members of MSU's 2026 Recruiting Class Arrive on Campus

Some of the newest members of Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class are arriving on campus now.

A lot of recruits these days join their respective college programs during the spring by enrolling early. Some hold off, though. These are the prospects who held off a bit and are joining the Spartans this summer.

OT Collin Campbell

Michigan State Spartans commit Collin Campbell | Collin Campbell

The top recruit in the entire class is Gilbert (Ariz.) offensive tackle Collin Campbell . He's a 4-star prospect ranked 196th overall, 20th among tackles, and second among those from Arizona on the 247Sports Composite.

Campbell is up at 6'7" and 280 pounds, which will make him one of the tallest players on the roster. He still signed early with MSU, despite the coaching change that led to the departure of primary recruiter Jim Michalczik.

WR Samson Gash

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Gash chose the Spartans over offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa and Purdue. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Samson Gash is the freshman who probably has the best shot at contributing right away. He's likely going to be the fastest member of the team as a former Michigan state champion in the 100-meter dash. Gash is another 4-star prospect at 256th overall on the 247Sports Composite.

A lack of proven options in the wide receiving room also opens the door for Gash to carve a role immediately. His speed is also something that just cannot be taught by a football coach, and it'll immediately project onto the field.

IOL Jack Ziarko

Hoover’s Jack Ziarko returns a first-half interception against Columbus Northland in a Division II, Region 7 first-round playoff game, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU will also add to its offensive line depth with interior lineman Jack Ziarko . He flipped from Miami (OH) to Michigan State as a bit of a surprise commitment on Early Signing Day back on Dec. 3, one of Pat Fitzgerald's first days on the job. Ziarko is ranked 663rd overall in the class coming out of Hoover High School in Canton, Ohio.

OT Tristan Comer

Tristan Comer's commitment graphic to the Michigan State Spartans | Tristan Comer

Also joining the offensive line is Tristan Comer . He's an in-state prospect from Freeland who stood firm in his commitment, which dated back to June 2025 during the coaching change, and signed early. Comer chose Michigan State over Oregon State, Northwestern, and West Virginia.

EDGE Cory House

Whitehaven’s Cory House Jr. poses for a portrait at Collierville High School on July 15, 2025. Smith Jr. is on The Commercial Appeal's 2025 Dandy Dozen list, a collection of the top college football prospects from the 2026 class in the Memphis area as selected by the newspaper. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive line will also be bringing in Whitehaven (Tenn.) prospect Cory House , who is from Memphis. House was another June 2025 verbal commit who signed early. He chose Michigan State over Iowa, Memphis, and Indiana. There were other offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Illinois, and other Power Four programs.

K Stephen Gonzales

One of the Spartans' options at kicker will be Stephen Gonzales . He's one of the top kicking prospects in his class, known for having a big leg. His career-long in high school was 57 yards, and he's already made several other kicks from 50+. It wouldn't be super surprising if he became Michigan State's long-range kicking option right away. Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd is the anticipated starter.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

LS Trey Serauskis

MSU is also bringing in another long snapper. Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky is the starter, but next up is Trey Serauskis . He was invited to the last Navy All-American game and was ranked as the No. 4 long snapper in the class by Rubio Long Snapping .

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI