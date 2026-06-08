Final Members of MSU's 2026 Recruiting Class Arrive on Campus
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Some of the newest members of Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class are arriving on campus now.
A lot of recruits these days join their respective college programs during the spring by enrolling early. Some hold off, though. These are the prospects who held off a bit and are joining the Spartans this summer.
OT Collin Campbell
The top recruit in the entire class is Gilbert (Ariz.) offensive tackle Collin Campbell. He's a 4-star prospect ranked 196th overall, 20th among tackles, and second among those from Arizona on the 247Sports Composite.
Campbell is up at 6'7" and 280 pounds, which will make him one of the tallest players on the roster. He still signed early with MSU, despite the coaching change that led to the departure of primary recruiter Jim Michalczik.
WR Samson Gash
Samson Gash is the freshman who probably has the best shot at contributing right away. He's likely going to be the fastest member of the team as a former Michigan state champion in the 100-meter dash. Gash is another 4-star prospect at 256th overall on the 247Sports Composite.
A lack of proven options in the wide receiving room also opens the door for Gash to carve a role immediately. His speed is also something that just cannot be taught by a football coach, and it'll immediately project onto the field.
IOL Jack Ziarko
MSU will also add to its offensive line depth with interior lineman Jack Ziarko. He flipped from Miami (OH) to Michigan State as a bit of a surprise commitment on Early Signing Day back on Dec. 3, one of Pat Fitzgerald's first days on the job. Ziarko is ranked 663rd overall in the class coming out of Hoover High School in Canton, Ohio.
OT Tristan Comer
Also joining the offensive line is Tristan Comer. He's an in-state prospect from Freeland who stood firm in his commitment, which dated back to June 2025 during the coaching change, and signed early. Comer chose Michigan State over Oregon State, Northwestern, and West Virginia.
EDGE Cory House
The defensive line will also be bringing in Whitehaven (Tenn.) prospect Cory House, who is from Memphis. House was another June 2025 verbal commit who signed early. He chose Michigan State over Iowa, Memphis, and Indiana. There were other offers from Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Illinois, and other Power Four programs.
K Stephen Gonzales
One of the Spartans' options at kicker will be Stephen Gonzales. He's one of the top kicking prospects in his class, known for having a big leg. His career-long in high school was 57 yards, and he's already made several other kicks from 50+. It wouldn't be super surprising if he became Michigan State's long-range kicking option right away. Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd is the anticipated starter.
LS Trey Serauskis
MSU is also bringing in another long snapper. Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky is the starter, but next up is Trey Serauskis. He was invited to the last Navy All-American game and was ranked as the No. 4 long snapper in the class by Rubio Long Snapping.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika