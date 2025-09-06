Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Boston College
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State (1-0) is getting ready for a big, early test at home on Saturday, as Boston College (1-0) comes to town.
These two squads met last year in Massachusetts during the first years of the Jonathan Smith and Bill O'Brien eras. Boston College won that game in Alumni Stadium 23-19, thanks to four Spartan turnovers and a go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes of the game.
Now, Michigan State gets to host the rematch. These games have been a bit of a struggle, as MSU hasn't beaten a power conference team out-of-conference since 2021 and have lost three straight.
Last Year's Meeting
MSU was definitely in a position to go take the game between these two teams last year. The Spartans out-gained the Eagles 368-292 in a game that was played through a lot of rain, but a mixture of Michigan State either not scoring touchdowns in the red zone and the 4-1 turnover margin gave Boston College enough ground for it to take the game.
BC wide receiver Lewis Bond made the decisive play in the game, hauling in a 42-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 left. Boston College only gathered 140 yards through the air that night, and Bond had 102 of them. He's back this year for the Eagles, as well.
Aidan Chiles is one Michigan State player that will be looking for a better performance during the rematch. Last year in Chestnut Hill, Chiles through three interceptions to just one rushing touchdown.
All-Time Series
Boston College also has the upper-hand in the all-time series, leading 5-1-1 headed into Saturday. These two teams have only ever played in East Lansing twice, where each team has won one game apiece. This is the first time that the Eagles will play in Spartan Stadium since 1995.
Michigan State won that last meeting at home by a 25-21 score. BC won 34-20 during the other game in East Lansing, which was way back in 1946.
Availability Report
The most notable news from the availability report is that starting safety Nikai Martinez is still out, but kicker Martin Connington is now available. MSU is also getting tight end Brennan Parachek back.
Live Game Updates
