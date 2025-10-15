Four-Star Center Prospect Places MSU in His Top 5
Inching closer to his decision, four-star center Tristan Reed has placed Michigan State in his Top 5. The 6'9'' senior is keeping the Spartans in the running as they're in a recruiting battle with Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ohio State.
Reed currently plays for Link Academy in Branson, MO. Keeping Missouri in his Top 5 makes all the sense in the world as the No. 4 player in the state could look to keep things close to home. According to 247Sports, MSU, OSU, and Missouri are the most likely to land the big man.
Of those three, Reed visited Tom Izzo and the Spartans most recently. His official visit took place on Sept 20, just eight days after he got back from Ohio State. Missouri, which has long been on his radar, hosted his official visit back on Aug 25.
MSU's Competition
Maryland, which is in Reed's Top 5, just hosted Reed for a visit on October 3. They may be the most fresh in his mind, but 247Sports lists them as "cool" while Mississippi State is "warm". Maryland, while in the Top 5, is in the same "cool" category as Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, and Saint Louis, which all extended him offers but didn't host Reed for a visit.
In the coming days and weeks, things are going to get interesting. Less than two weeks ago, five-star center Ethan Taylor had an official visit with Michigan State. Izzo's Spartans have their eye on both Taylor and Reed. For those unaware, Taylor also attends Link Academy in Branson, MO.
Both centers are in the Class of 2026, but Taylor has the higher rating. Taylor, the No. 2 center in the country, has a clear advantage on Reed. The No. 1 player in Missouri is the 7' 244-pound big man who most recently visited MSU. Taylor's decision is far from finalized, and there's still a chance Izzo could land both players.
Ultimately, the recruiting battle is heating up. Michigan State isn't too far from home, but Reed attending Missouri is a very likely option. Even if Taylor doesn't choose MSU, he could be scared off as he knows how tough the competition will be.
There's not any bad blood between the two, and they could be a dynamic duo for the Spartans, but there's a real possibility Izzo fails to land either of them. Only time will tell as Reed has MSU in his Top 5 and that's more than enough for Spartans fans to be excited about.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU 's quest for the center when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.