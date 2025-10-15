Spartan Nation

Four-Star Center Prospect Places MSU in His Top 5

Tom Izzo's squad could receive a huge boost as Michigan State inches closer to a four-star center in the Class of 2026.

Jordon Lawrenz

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Auburn during the second half of the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Auburn during the second half of the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Inching closer to his decision, four-star center Tristan Reed has placed Michigan State in his Top 5. The 6'9'' senior is keeping the Spartans in the running as they're in a recruiting battle with Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ohio State.

Reed currently plays for Link Academy in Branson, MO. Keeping Missouri in his Top 5 makes all the sense in the world as the No. 4 player in the state could look to keep things close to home. According to 247Sports, MSU, OSU, and Missouri are the most likely to land the big man.

Of those three, Reed visited Tom Izzo and the Spartans most recently. His official visit took place on Sept 20, just eight days after he got back from Ohio State. Missouri, which has long been on his radar, hosted his official visit back on Aug 25.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with injured transfer Kaleb Glenn during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's Competition

Maryland, which is in Reed's Top 5, just hosted Reed for a visit on October 3. They may be the most fresh in his mind, but 247Sports lists them as "cool" while Mississippi State is "warm". Maryland, while in the Top 5, is in the same "cool" category as Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, and Saint Louis, which all extended him offers but didn't host Reed for a visit.

In the coming days and weeks, things are going to get interesting. Less than two weeks ago, five-star center Ethan Taylor had an official visit with Michigan State. Izzo's Spartans have their eye on both Taylor and Reed. For those unaware, Taylor also attends Link Academy in Branson, MO.

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo speaks Wednesday, June 4, 2025, before MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz introduced J Batt (bottom right) as the Spartan’s new athletic director. / Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both centers are in the Class of 2026, but Taylor has the higher rating. Taylor, the No. 2 center in the country, has a clear advantage on Reed. The No. 1 player in Missouri is the 7' 244-pound big man who most recently visited MSU. Taylor's decision is far from finalized, and there's still a chance Izzo could land both players.

Ultimately, the recruiting battle is heating up. Michigan State isn't too far from home, but Reed attending Missouri is a very likely option. Even if Taylor doesn't choose MSU, he could be scared off as he knows how tough the competition will be.

There's not any bad blood between the two, and they could be a dynamic duo for the Spartans, but there's a real possibility Izzo fails to land either of them. Only time will tell as Reed has MSU in his Top 5 and that's more than enough for Spartans fans to be excited about.

