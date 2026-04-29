Ranking MSU's 5 Most Impactful Departures to NFL

Michigan State has had to deal with a fair number of departures on multiple fronts.

The Spartans didn't just lose plenty of players to the transfer portal after another coaching change, but they also had to figure out how to replace some impactful players who are now with their respective NFL franchises. Let's focus on those guys in particular for now. Here are the five most impactful NFL-related departures this offseason, ranked:

5. TE Jack Velling

Nov 30, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans tight end Jack Velling (12) pulls in a touchdown pass with Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Timmy Hinspeter (44) in pursuit during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Starting here is tight end Jack Velling , who started during both of his seasons in East Lansing. Velling totaled 72 catches, 770 yards, and four touchdowns with the Spartans and has signed as a UDFA with the Atlanta Falcons.

Velling's inclusion here, along with some others ahead of him, is largely based on what's left on the roster right now. Tight end is a bit of an unknown for the Spartans right now. Nobody in the room has proven themselves at the Power-Conference level like Velling had with Oregon State when he followed Jonathan Smith to MSU.

4. S Malik Spencer

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) reacts after a third down defensive play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Malik Spencer feels like a player who has a real future in the league. If he had one more season of eligibility, I think he would have become a real NFL prospect, but Spencer only spent the minimum four years in college. He was scooped up as a UDFA by the Washington Commanders.

Michigan State held onto free safety Nikai Martinez this offseason, but Spencer's presence at strong safety will still be missed. He was a hard-hitter for the Spartans, and it really didn't feel like he made mistakes often.

3. P Ryan Eckley

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of who was best at their job, Ryan Eckley was pretty easily MSU's best player last season. He was the top punter in the Big Ten and received Second Team All-American recognition. Eckley kicks for power, averaging a nation-leading 48.5 yards per punt last year, but he also pinned opponents near their own goal lines plenty of times.

That got Eckley picked 211th overall in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, making him the first punter or kicker taken. Michigan State brought in Iowa transfer Rhys Dakin in the transfer portal, who is still a high-level Big Ten punter, but is still a step below what Eckley brought last season.

2. OL Matt Gulbin

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Michigan State's other draft pick in 2026 was center Matt Gulbin , who went 209th overall in the sixth round to the Washington Commanders, where he'll join Spencer. Gulbin was the Spartans' most reliable offensive lineman by a fair bit after transferring in from Wake Forest and quickly getting captain status.

To replace him, MSU brought in North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley. He won the FCS's Rimington Award, which goes to the subdivision's best center, but Fraley wasn't a proven Power Four starter like Gulbin was when he came over from Wake Forest.

1. WR Omari Kelly

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) celebrates a first down run against Maryland in the second quarter at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

No, Omari Kelly was not drafted this past weekend. Despite that, I think he's the most impactful NFL departure, more so than Gulbin or Eckley. That's because I think Michigan State has done fine at replacing both of its NFL draft picks. I don't feel the same way about how the Spartans have replaced Kelly, who is now with the Chicago Bears.

Nick Marsh's decision to transfer to Indiana also impacts this, but the receiver room is a bit bare right now. Sort of like the tight end room, no one is a proven Power Four starter out wide. Slot receiver Chrishon McCray is probably the No. 1 option right now, but those spots at X and Z feel like they're up for grabs after spring. If I could bring back any of these outgoing players and put them on the current roster, I'd pick Kelly.

Michigan State senior Omari Kelly is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images