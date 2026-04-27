Several Michigan State UDFAs Quickly Find NFL Homes

Not getting drafted isn't the end for outgoing collegiate players.

Two Michigan State players were selected in this season's draft: center Matt Gulbin at 209th overall by the Washington Commanders and punter Ryan Eckley at 211th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. The Spartans have had several other players sign UDFA (undrafted free agent) contracts or accept invitations to rookie minicamps. Here's where each player has ended up through Sunday night:

TE Jack Velling - Atlanta Falcons

Michigan State's Jack Velling, right, celebrates a first down against Youngstown State during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting the round of signings was tight end Jack Velling , who started both years he was in East Lansing after transferring from Oregon State . Velling caught 72 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns across his two years with the team.

His 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame should give Velling a fair chance to make the Atlanta roster, but Velling didn't do great as a blocker with MSU, only getting a 44.2 mark as a run-blocker by PFF in 2025. Velling also didn't produce as much as a receiver as many hoped, with yards staying pretty flat compared to his two seasons with Oregon State and a big drop in touchdowns --- Velling scored 11 times with the Beavers.

WR Omari Kelly - Chicago Bears

Michigan State's Omari Kelly runs with the ball against Youngstown State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also getting a shot as a UDFA is Omari Kelly , who was the Spartans' second-leading receiver in 2025. He caught 47 passes for 626 yards and two touchdowns during his lone campaign with the program after beginning his collegiate career with Auburn before heading to Middle Tennessee State for a season.

Kelly now gets to compete for a spot on one of Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's famous offenses. Chicago was sixth in total offense last year, reaching the Divisonal Round of the NFL playoffs.

S Malik Spencer - Washington Commanders

Michigan State's Malik Spencer celebrates after a tackle for a loss against UCLA during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulbin isn't the only Spartan who will be taking a trip to the nation's capital. Safety Malik Spencer also got a UDFA opportunity, landing with the Washington Commanders. Spencer spent his whole career with Michigan State, totaling 173 tackles, 13 pass defenses, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Spencer feels like one of the more NFL-ready guys here. Washington's defense has a lot of holes in it, finishing dead last in the league last season, including 29th in pass defense. The Commanders only used two of their six picks on defense this season, and neither was in the team's secondary.

RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver - Baltimore Ravens

Michigan State's Elijah Tau-Tolliver runs for a game against Boston College's during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other NFL team that used a pick on a Michigan State player also scooped up another one as a UDFA, as well. Elijah Tau-Tolliver will kick off his career by following Eckley and joining the Baltimore Ravens organization as a UDFA.

Tau-Tolliver spent one season with MSU after previously playing for Sacramento State at the FCS level. He ran for 428 yards and two scores during his year with the Spartans, breaking one carry for 85 yards against Minnesota.

DL Quindarius Dunnigan - Jacksonville Jaguars

Michigan State's Quindarius Dunnigan pursues Western Michigan's Brady Jones during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also getting a UDFA opportunity is defensive lineman Quindarius Dunnigan , who landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dunnigan previously played for Middle Tennessee State from 2019-23 before spending two seasons with Michigan State.

He appeared in 23 of 24 possible games during his time in East Lansing, totaling 42 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

DB Joshua Eaton - Seattle Seahawks

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) tries to make a catch against Michigan State defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joshua Eaton will get his own shot with the defending Super Bowl champs. He's only gotten a minicamp invitation for now, but a good performance there can be parlayed into a UDFA contract and a shot with the team during preseason.

Eaton spent one year with Michigan State after previously playing at Oklahoma and Texas State. He started eight games during his season with the Spartans, making 19 tackles and having two pass defenses.

LB Wayne Matthews III - Chicago Bears

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting to join Kelly in Chicago is linebacker Wayne Matthews III . He's also just on a minicamp invite, rather than a UDFA contract, though.

Matthews spent a pair of seasons with MSU after transferring in from Old Dominion. Across that time, Matthews made 106 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and he also grabbed one interception.

CB Malcolm Bell - Cleveland Browns

Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell looks on during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another minicamp invite went to cornerback Malcolm Bell, who was reportedly invited by the Cleveland Browns. Bell transferred to Michigan State from UConn for his final season of college football and started 11 of the Spartans' 12 games.

Even if things don't work out very well in Cleveland, Bell probably would have a decent shot at forging a CFL career, given that he's from Montreal.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images