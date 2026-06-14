MSU Seeking Major Win in Effort to Flip Cincinnati Commit

Michigan State football is still looking to gather more recruiting momentum.

The Spartans recently landed their first consensus 4-star recruit on Saturday in Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson . Now, MSU is shifting focus towards trying to be on the right side of a flip.

Get To Know Zay'vion Smith

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the bench prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Michigan State hosted 3-star Warren G. Harding (Ohio) defensive line prospect Zay'vion Smith on an official visit, according to a report by Corey Robinson of 247Sports. Smith has been committed to Cincinnati since April, but this hasn't stopped him from showing interest in the Spartans, even after visiting the Bearcats himself from June 5-7.

Smith is currently ranked 1,153rd overall in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite . That also puts him at 43rd among all players from Ohio. MSU has been prioritizing the neighboring state a lot. Four of its 14 scholarship commitments are from Ohio (quarterback Eli Stumpf , EDGE Lawrence Kanneh , running back Savior Owens , and EDGE Jack Schuler ).

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A commitment to Michigan State as a defensive lineman would be interesting, though. D-line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III has taken the lead in the Spartans' pursuit of Smith, but Smith is listed as an offensive tackle prospect on recruiting sites. Committing as a defensive lineman, standing at about 6'5" and about 260 pounds, might require an adjustment in the rankings.

Updating MSU's 2027 Class Outlook

MSU's 2027 class is starting to really fill in. The number of open spots in the class is probably more than five but less than 10, with 14 commitments already in. None of those commitments have been flips, but Michigan State has yet to lose a 2027 recruit since Pat Fitzgerald became the head coach or since Owens became the class' original member in January.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It seems the Spartans want to devote one of those remaining spots to another interior defensive lineman if the pursuit of Smith is ongoing. MSU does have Ohimai Ozolua , who is the second-highest-ranked recruit in the class so far at 429th overall. Only one interior defensive lineman is set to have their eligibility expire this fall ( Ben Roberts ).

If Smith sticks with Cincinnati, the best realistic alternative is probably Dallas Ward. He officially visited East Lansing during the June 5-7 weekend and has also now visited Rutgers and Minnesota. Ward is ranked 875th overall in the class of '27 and 105th among those from Georgia. He's listed at 6'2.5" and 250 pounds.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI