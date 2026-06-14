MSU Seeking Major Win in Effort to Flip Cincinnati Commit
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Michigan State football is still looking to gather more recruiting momentum.
The Spartans recently landed their first consensus 4-star recruit on Saturday in Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson. Now, MSU is shifting focus towards trying to be on the right side of a flip.
Get To Know Zay'vion Smith
Michigan State hosted 3-star Warren G. Harding (Ohio) defensive line prospect Zay'vion Smith on an official visit, according to a report by Corey Robinson of 247Sports. Smith has been committed to Cincinnati since April, but this hasn't stopped him from showing interest in the Spartans, even after visiting the Bearcats himself from June 5-7.
Smith is currently ranked 1,153rd overall in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. That also puts him at 43rd among all players from Ohio. MSU has been prioritizing the neighboring state a lot. Four of its 14 scholarship commitments are from Ohio (quarterback Eli Stumpf, EDGE Lawrence Kanneh, running back Savior Owens, and EDGE Jack Schuler).
A commitment to Michigan State as a defensive lineman would be interesting, though. D-line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III has taken the lead in the Spartans' pursuit of Smith, but Smith is listed as an offensive tackle prospect on recruiting sites. Committing as a defensive lineman, standing at about 6'5" and about 260 pounds, might require an adjustment in the rankings.
Updating MSU's 2027 Class Outlook
MSU's 2027 class is starting to really fill in. The number of open spots in the class is probably more than five but less than 10, with 14 commitments already in. None of those commitments have been flips, but Michigan State has yet to lose a 2027 recruit since Pat Fitzgerald became the head coach or since Owens became the class' original member in January.
It seems the Spartans want to devote one of those remaining spots to another interior defensive lineman if the pursuit of Smith is ongoing. MSU does have Ohimai Ozolua, who is the second-highest-ranked recruit in the class so far at 429th overall. Only one interior defensive lineman is set to have their eligibility expire this fall (Ben Roberts).
If Smith sticks with Cincinnati, the best realistic alternative is probably Dallas Ward. He officially visited East Lansing during the June 5-7 weekend and has also now visited Rutgers and Minnesota. Ward is ranked 875th overall in the class of '27 and 105th among those from Georgia. He's listed at 6'2.5" and 250 pounds.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika