MSU Sets Visit with Rising In-State TD Machine

Michigan State is prioritizing recruiting inside its own state, and some dividends are starting to show themselves.

The Spartans are set to host four-star Howell (Mich.) athlete Bryce Kish on an official visit from June 5-7. Kish announced that his trip to East Lansing was scheduled on social media on Saturday. He also has an unofficial visit set for March 21.

Bryce Kish runs for Howell's third touchdown against Salem on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Kish on campus is a pretty big win over MSU. He's quickly becoming one of the best prospects in the state. When Rivals updated their rankings on Monday, Kish skyrocketed up to No. 60 overall in the entire country for the 2027 class and third in the state, only behind Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant and Farmington EDGE Myles Smith . Michigan State is recruiting both of those guys, too.

Kish is listed as a linebacker on Rivals and as an athlete on 247Sports. Given that defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III and rush ends coach Andrew Bindelglass seem to be the two coaches recruiting Kish the hardest, it does seem that MSU envisions him at that spot of the field, rather than at the second level as a linebacker.

Outlook for Kish, 2027 Class

Howell's Bryce Kish celebrates his touchdown during a victory over Kalamazoo Central Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting Kish will still be a challenge. He's a highly rated four-star by Rivals/On3 for a reason. Michigan State is considered the leader on Rivals' RPM at 40.5%, but there is still a boatload of time left. Kish also has official visits set up with Purdue (April 10-12) and Minnesota (May 29-31). He also holds Power Four offers from Michigan, Louisville, Boston College, Iowa State, and Rutgers.

What is standing out about Michigan State's recruiting strategy, though, is that the Spartans are not shying away from going for some higher-end recruits. Rivals considers eight players from the state to be four-star caliber in the class of 2027 right now. Rivals' RPM places MSU in the top two right now for five of them.

There are also several other defensive linemen that DeLattiboudere and the Spartans have had mutual interest with and have other official visits set up with. Oak Ridge (Texas) prospect Finn Walker , Brush (Ohio) prospect Munir Lewis, and Bishop McNamara (Md.) prospect Cain Van Norden will all be officially visiting June 5-7 as well.

Michigan State is still currently at two commits for the 2027 cycle so far. Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens committed back on Jan. 25. East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff then committed on Jan. 31.

Howell's Bryce Kish finds some rare open field during a loss to Hudsonville Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

