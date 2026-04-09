Why Competition at Wide Receiver Could Be Fierce for MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Wide receiver is usually a strength for Michigan State. The fact that it now feels like one of the biggest question marks on the roster is a little unusual.

"We have a big-time competition right now..." wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins said on Tuesday. "It's gonna be a great competition these next few months to figure out what our rotation is, but the great thing about it is that they're competing. They're gonna continue to push the room, and I'm gonna continue to push the room, too."

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins speaks after a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center on the morning of Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's room can certainly be described as youthful. Chrishon McCray is the only senior receiver that we know will be around during the fall. The Spartans also have Rodney Bullard Jr. , who would be a sixth-year senior this coming season, but the program is still awaiting word on a pending NCAA waiver.

As of now, McCray is probably the only receiver with a solidified starting spot. He was the team's starting slot guy in 2025, catching 24 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Everything else seems to be up for grabs.

Players In, Players Out

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The big losses to the receiver room were Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly. Marsh led the team with 662 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 and transferred to Indiana. Kelly graduated after netting 626 yards and two touchdowns.

Part of what is spurring this competition is that Michigan State hasn't replaced that production on a one-for-one basis. MSU added Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Notre Dame transfer KK Smith , who were both backups at their previous stops. Moore has 160 career receiving yards and one score; Smith has 161 career receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Potential Risers

Michigan State WR Rodney Bullard Jr. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The list of players in the running for a spot in the rotation is pretty long. Bullard, if he is granted that additional year of eligibility, can be an important piece with his big-play ability and speed. Some of the names Hawkins brought up include rising redshirt freshman Charles Taplin, Bullard, redshirt freshman Braylon Collier, and Moore. The team recently posted a video showing hybrid RB/WR Bryson Williams appearing to catch a few touchdowns while running with the second-teamers.