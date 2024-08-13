5 bold predictions for 2024 Minnesota Gophers football
We are just over two weeks away from Gophers football kicking off the 2024 season at home against North Carolina. Let's dive into five bold predictions for the Gophers, who have a chance to be a team on the rise in the 18-team Big Ten.
1. Darius Taylor leads the Big Ten in rushing
Taylor is already a household name in Minnesota, but most around the country aren't familiar with the sophomore running back. Head coach P.J. Fleck has reiterated that the plan is to shrink his workload and go running back by committee — and Taylor is dealing with a minor injury in fall camp — but Fleck has always had a bell cow back and Taylor is the man for the job if that's the case again in 2024.
In five starts last year, Taylor averaged 159.2 rushing yards. Minnesota returns most of the offensvie line and with a revamped passing attack there could be big lanes for him to run through this season.
2. Drake Lindsey plays in a high-pressure situation
Since Fleck took over the Gophers, Minnesota has had its fair share of questions at the quarterback position. Tanner Morgan started every game in 2019 and 2020, but there have been multiple starters every other season. I am confident that Max Brosmer is more than capable of being the team's full-time starter in 2024, but that doesn't mean they won't have to use their backup at some point.
Lindsey comes to Minnesota as a heralded high school quarterback prospect and all signs point towards him having a realistic shot at the true backup role as soon as this season. This is not a prediction that Brosmer will struggle, but given the unpredictability of a college football season, I think there is a solid chance we see Lindsey thrust into a high-pressure situation as a true freshman.
3. Aireontae Ersery develops into a first-round pick
The Gophers have not had an offensive lineman drafted in the first round since Brian Williams was selected with the 18th pick in 1989. Ersery has a great chance to break that 34-year streak.
He is one of the best returning offensive linemen in the country and he's garnered a lot of preseason hype as sa draft prospect. If he stays healthy and has a solid pre-draft process, I think he could hear his name called early next spring.
4. Koi Perich scores a touchdown
Perich is one of the highest-ranked high school recruits to ever commit to Minnesota. During his time at Esko High School in northern Minnesota, he showcased his potential as an elite playmaker all over the field. There have already been reports of him returning punts in practice and I think Minnesota will do everything they can to get him on the field.
While he might not be a starting safety in Week 1 as a true freshman, I think Fleck and the Gophers will get creative and find ways to get him on the field — and I think he proves them correct with an explosive play with the ball in his hands at some point this season, be a punt return for a touchdown, a pick-six or a fumble return for a score.
5. Elijah Spencer scores 10 touchdowns
Spencer was a player that I was very high on when the Gophers added him from the transfer portal last offseason. With Brevyn Spann-Ford, Chris Autman-Bell and Corey Crooms Jr. off to the next level, Spencer has a gigantic opportunity to establish himself as the No. 2 receiving option next to Daniel Jackson.
If Minnesota does open up its offense more in 2024 and throw the football, I think Spencer is a player that will benefit the most. At 6-foot-2 and190 pounds, he projects as one of the top red zone threats on the roster. If they're able to throw for more than 20 passing touchdowns this season, I think Spencer has a chance to haul in 10 of them.