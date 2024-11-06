Koi Perich, Kerry Brown named semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
The University of Minnesota is continuing to develop its reputation of being "Safety U."
Gophers safties Koi Perich and Kerry Brown were both named among 14 semifinalists for the seventh annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award on Wednesday. Minnesota is the only program with multiple semifinalists.
Perich has been a playmaker for the Gophers this season, recording a team-high five interceptions, including back-to-back game-sealing picks in wins over Southern Cal on Oct. 5 and UCLA on Oct. 12. Perich also has 16 tackles this season and a forced fumble. Perich is also averaging 14.17 yards per punt return, including a 60-yarder, and 18.11 per kick return.
Brown's 43 tackles rank second on the team, and he also has two interceptions. Brown has three tackles for loss, including a big third-down stop late in Saturday's win over No. 24 Illinois.
Finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award will be revealed on Dec. 4, with the winner announced on Dec. 26. The award is evaluated based on talent, character, amassador and legend.
In addition to Perich and Brown for Minnesota, the other finalists for the award are Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Colorado offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, George safety KJ Bolden, Louisville running back Isaac Brown, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Penn State offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons and West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.