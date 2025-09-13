Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State cross country sets new mark at Southern Showcase
Friday was a special day for Mississippi State sports and it was the cross country team that got things started for the university.
The Bulldogs put in a record-breaking performance to finish in second place at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Ala.
"We're really pleased with how the team raced today," said assistant coach Erinn Stemnan-Fahey. "Today, they showed the strides the program has made towards improvement. We're really excited to keep building on the momentum for the rest of the season."
The team improved its finish from last year by 6 places, with three athletes finishing in the top 20 overall. Nelly Jemeli led the Bulldogs, literally. Jemeli finished fourth overall in 16-minutes, 36.1 seconds.
Louise Stonham finished 17th in her first cross country race in the maroon and white with a massive personal best of 17:10.0. Gabrielle Boulay and Hunter Anderson rounded out the scorers for state, with the latter running a personal best of 17:31.0.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Debbie Southern Classic
Men’s Tennis: ITF Fayetteville M15 Futures
Cross Country: Southern Showcase, Huntsville, Ala., 2nd Place
Soccer: Mississippi State 3, No. 1 Tennessee 2
Today’s Schedule
Football: Alcorn State at Mississippi State
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Debbie Southern Classic
Men’s Tennis: ITF Fayetteville M15 Futures
Volleyball: Mississippi State at Mercer, Noon
Did You Notice?
