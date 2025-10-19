Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State has chance to secure spot in SEC tournament
Mississippi State will make the shortest drive in the SEC on Sunday evening as the Bulldogs cross the state line to play at Alabama.
The two teams currently sit eighth and ninth in the conference standings, and both average more than two goals per game.
Mississippi State has scored in every conference match and has been shut out just once this year, on the road against a now-top-10 Baylor team.
Alabama's lone shut out loss came on the road to defending national champions North Carolina.
Alabama’s offense has been one of the SEC’s most dangerous this season. The Crimson Tide are led by reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week Melina Rebimbas, who, along with Gianna Paul, scored twice in Alabama’s 4–3 win over Auburn. Paul has already rewritten the program record book this season, breaking the school’s career marks for goals (37) and points (86).
Larkin Thomason has also been reliable from the spot, converting all three of her penalty kick attempts.
Alabama leads the SEC in scoring offense, averaging 2.31 goals, 2.19 assists, and 6.81 points per game. The Tide rank 12th nationally in shots per game (17.7) and 13th in total goals (37), and they’ve been shut out only once all year.
Six teams in the league remain in contention for the final five spots in the SEC Tournament. A tie or a win by either team would secure that team's berth in Pensacola next month.
Sunday night's match will see three of the five collegiate players recently called up to the United States U-19/U-18 Women's National Team share the field. Mississippi State's Adia Symmonds along with Alabama's Olivia Belcher and Paige Thompson.
