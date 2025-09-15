Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State off to best start since 2005
Mississippi State volleyball is off to its best start since 2005 after an unbeaten trip to Hattiesburg this weekend.
The Bulldogs are 9-0 for the first time since 2005 after beating Mercer in straight sets and Southern Miss, 3-1, on Sunday.
"I'm so proud of another great road weekend for the Bulldogs," said head coach Julie Darty Dennis. "We are working hard and learning more about ourselves every time we play, and this weekend taught us a lot. I am so proud of the team. We are growing and coming together, and that is leading us to succeed in pressure situations. We could have backed down, but we didn't and that takes a lot of toughness. We're proud of today's effort and excited to get home for a big one at The Griss on Tuesday."
In Sunday’s match against Southern Miss, the Bulldogs recorded 60 kills, 76 digs, five aces and 10 blocks.
Lindsey Mangelson led the team in kills, totaling a career high of 28 kills over the four sets played. She also picked up a career high of 15 digs, marking her third consecutive double-double performance. Her performance ties for the seventh-highest individual kill total for a Bulldog in program history.
McKenna Yates led Mississippi State in digs with 23 and Noella Obi led in blocks with seven blocks.
Mississippi State has just one more match before starting SEC play. The Bulldogs will host South Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The match will air on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Southern Miss 1
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Blue Gray Classic
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Debbie Southern Classic
Men’s Tennis: ITF Fayetteville M15 Futures
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State track and field will have seven former Bulldogs compete in the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, this week. They are Marco Arop, Anderson Peters, Curtis Thompson, Abdullahi Hassan, Navasky Anderson, Lee Eppie and Sindri Gudmundsson..
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"We’ll keep a close eye on it, but whatever you and Trevor decide, I would kind of keep it on the down low, which you failed to do that. Trevor was probably planning to, but you didn’t, so go ahead and don’t say anything else about it, but as soon as the season’s over, or even an off week, go elope. Trust me on that. Go elope, because basically every female in the family is gonna terrorize you guys until it’s over. Once it’s over, I mean, they’ll be upset for a few days, but it’ll be over and then you can cruise along and have a happy marriage, have a happy life."- Mike Leach