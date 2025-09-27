Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State's accidental goal sparks latest win
If Mississippi State’s Ally Perry is the “nuclear” option when the Bulldogs are in need of control, then there was an accidental launch Friday night.
In the fifth minute of Friday’s games against Missouri, Perry received a short pass on a cross from Alivia Buxton.
Perry continued the set piece play and sent a lob pass towards the Tigers’ goal. Only her pass didn’t find a Mississippi State teammate.
Instead, it found the far goal post, bounced off of that and into the back of the net.
Perry’s goal would easily be the most impressive highlight on most nights. But about 25 minutes after Perry’s goal, Kennedy Husbands scored a goal that topped Perry’s.
Mississippi State had a corner kick sent into the Tigers’ box that was defended and sent outside of the goalbox.
The ball sailed into the air and came down at a perfect angle for Husbands to hit a shot normally only scores goals in FIFA video games.
That’s one of the most beautiful goals scored we’ll see from a Mississippi State player and it also sealed Missouri’s fate.
Kyra Taylor scored the other goal for Mississippi State, which was impressive on its own merits, and the Bulldogs will head home with a 3-0 win.
No. 15 Mississippi State will remain at home for its next match against archrival Ole Miss. That match is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday on SECN+
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: No. 15 Mississippi State 3, Missouri 0
Softball: Mississippi State 4, Northeast Alabama CC 0; Mississippi State 11, Itawamba CC 0
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, No. 19 Florida 2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9)
Today’s Schedule
Football: No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State volleyball’s streak stretches to 11 games after the Bulldogs upset No. 19 Florida in a thrilling, five-game set 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9). Here are the key stats from the Bulldogs’ win:
- Kills: Mangelson, Lindsey (16); Corral-blagojevich, Mele (14); Aguilar, Bernardita (9)
- Aces: Hanson, Cayley (6); Corral-blagojevich, Mele (2); Yates, Mckenna (1)
- Blocks: Whitfield-moss, Gha'naye (7); Hanson, Cayley (4); Anderson, Ava (3)
- Assists: Hanson, Cayley (46); Yates, Mckenna (2) ;Whitfield-moss, Gha'naye (1)
- Digs: Yates, Mckenna (15); Mangelson, Lindsey (12); Neal , Mary (6)
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
“Never confuse activity with results. However, when we do have staff meetings, we go as long as it takes to accomplish the task.”- Mike Leach