Bulldog Roundup: Upset of top-ranked team brings more rewards to Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s soccer team continues to reap the rewards of beating then-No. 1 Tennessee last Friday night.
The Bulldogs rose to No. 13 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer top 25 ranking and, more importantly, are ranked No. 3 overall is the first edition of the NCAA’s RPI for women’s soccer.
(Note: The United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll is released on Tuesdays.)
The updated rankings put into perspective what the Bulldogs have accomplished, so far, this season.
The Bulldogs are the only team in the nation with multiple wins against RPI top-five teams, defeating Tennessee (No. 2) and Wake Forest (No. 4) already this season. They are also one of just four teams with multiple wins over teams in the top 25 of the RPI.
Additionally, the Bulldogs are the only team to have scored a goal against Tennessee this season.
The third overall FPI ranking is where Mississippi State spent most of last season before falling to No. 4 overall. It was still good enough for Mississippi State to earn one of four national No. 1 seeds.
Another reward for Mississippi State is Ally Perry earning her third SEC weekly honor after registering a career-high fives points (two goals, one assist) in Mississippi State’s 3-2 win against the Volunteers.
Perry’s other conference honors were as the SEC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 6, 2024, and Freshman of the Week on Oct. 4, 2021. It’s also the first conference weekly honor for Mississippi State this season.
Perry continues to lead the team in assists (5), points (11), shots (29) and shots on goal (13). She’s also tied with Zoe Main for the team lead in goals (3).
The Frisco, Texas, native now has eight career game-winning goals and 15 career assists, both of which are tied for third in MSU career history.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday in Austin, Texas in a match between the SEC’s reigning regular season champions and the reigning SEC Tournament champions. That match will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
