How to watch: No. 15 Mississippi State at Missouri
Winning a weekly SEC honor is no small feat, no matter what sport it’s in.
Afterall, the SEC is home some of the best teams and programs in every sport…except maybe rowing and lacrosse, but don’t count out Vanderbilt on taking care of the later one.
The weekly awards are something to be proud of and you might think the recipients are told before the news hits social media sites.
Nope.
“Actually, I found out through social media,” Mississippi State freshman Laila Murillo said when asked how she found out she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. “I was just kind of going through my phone, and then I started getting a lot of notifications, and I was like, oh, okay, I didn't see this coming.”
For the record, that’s how most us find out about these awards, too. We see the post and then go check emails and websites for official press releases.
It was great to see Murillo receive the weekly honor after returning to her home state and beating the Lone Star state’s flagship university. And her teammates were just as happy for her.
“I love Layla. She has been amazing this season. She's so strong, probably one of the strongest people on our team,” junior midfielder Alivia Buxton said. “She has an insane shot. Outside of soccer, she's just a great person. She's a great teammate. She's always supporting us. She's always supporting everybody. Whether she's on the field or off the field, she's always cheering her teammates on. She's just an amazing person to have on this team.”
Murillo, who is from Dallas, Texas, scored twice in the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win last week against Texas.
“Texas a big (for me), especially coming from Texas, that was a big game for me,” Murillo said. “That was a big uplift just to keep us going. We’ll take that win and keep rolling.”
Murillo and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to keep things “rolling” Friday night in a road trip to Missouri.
“It's a tough place to play,” Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. “They're hard. They're gritty. They're good in the air. They've got some really good individual players. It's one of those that we know we're going to have to continue to work really, really hard for each other both on and off the ball.”
Here’s how you can watch the Bulldogs take on the Tigers on Friday:
Who: No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-1-1, 2-0-1 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (4-5-1, 1-2-0 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: The all-time series is tied, 4-4-3
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 5, Missouri 0 (October 13, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: tied Auburn, 1-1
Last time out, Tigers: lost to Kentucky, 1-0