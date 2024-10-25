Cowbell Corner

No. 3 Mississippi State Shut Out Kentucky: Morning Bell, October 24

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs live mascot Bully XXI stalks the sidelines at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. / Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer is just two games away from cementing the 2024 season as one of the best in program history.

The No. 3 Bulldogs dispatched Kentucky 1-0 in its final SEC game of the season in Starkville. Kennedy Husbands scored the only goal of the in the 25th minute off an assist from Chelsea Wagner.

Mississippi State’s final two games will be road trips to Texas A&M (5 p.m., Sunday) and No. 22 South Carolina (6 p.m., October 30).

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Women’s Soccer: No. 3 Mississippi State 1, Kentucky 0

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Mississippi State women’s basketball guard Jerkaila Jordan has been selected to the Preseason Coaches’ All-SEC Second team ahead of the upcoming season. Jordan secured 2024 All-SEC Second Team honors after averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 30.8 minutes per game in 2023-24.

