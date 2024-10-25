Cowbell Corner

Arkansas To Face Mississippi State Without Leading Rusher

Razorbacks' Ja'Quinden Jackson was listed as out for Saturday's game in Thursday's updated Student-Athlete Availability Report

Taylor Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (22) rushes during the second quarter against the Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State received some good news for its upcoming game against Arkansas on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks’ leading rusher, Ja’Quinden Jackson, has been ruled out for Saturday morning’s at Davis Wade Stadium. Jackson has 104 carries for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry and his longest run of the season went for 46 yards.

Another Arkansas running back is also included in Thursday’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. Rodney Hill is listed as questionable. While he hasn’t had a big impact on the offense, his absence would leave the Razorbacks without many other running backs.

Braylen Russell will most likely be Arkansas’ starting running back, but he has just 27 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Taylen Green will be the leading rusher for the season when the Razorbacks face Mississippi State. Green has 87 carries for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

Mississippi State's only change was downgrading receiver Mario Craver from questionable to doubtful and upgraded lineback Zakari Tillman to probable.(see below for the full report).

Arkansas at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report

Arkansas

Out

DB Jaylon Braxton
K Kyle Ramsey
RB Ja’Quinden Jackson

Questionable

RB Rodney Hill

Mississippi State

Out

QB Blake Shapen
CB Traveon Wright
WR Creed Whittemore
WR Trent Hudson
DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
RB Keyvone Lee
DL Kalvin Dinkins

Doubtful

WR Mario Craver

Questionable

DL De’Monte Russell
DL Trevion Williams

Probable

LB Zakari Tillman

