3 Arkansas Players to Watch as Mississippi State Offense Prepares for SEC Showdown

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) runs with the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back TJ Metcalf (18) defends during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s offense, surprisingly, has looked better and better each game since starting quarterback Blake Shapen went down with a season-ending injury.

Nothing ever comes easy in the SEC (ask Oklahoma and Texas about that) and that holds true for the Bulldogs’ offense against Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC). The Razorbacks have the 41st ranked defense amongst FBS teams, but the Bulldogs have faced lesser-ranked defenses haven’t fared well (Toledo is No. 57).

Here are three of Arkansas’ best players to watch for in Saturday’s game:

TJ Metcalf, DB

Arkansas' TJ Metcalf (18) celebrates a missed Oklahoma State field goal in the first over time.
The cousin of NFL receiver DK Metcalf, TJ Metcalf has a team-high three interceptions this season, including two in Arkansas’ 24-14 win at Auburn. He has the third-most tackles for Arkansas with 37 and has one forced fumble.

Landon Jackson, DL

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Landon Jackson (40) reacts after a made field goal during the first half.
Jackson is tied for the team lead in sacks with 2.5 (Eric Gregory also has 2.5), but leads the Razorbacks with 4.5 tackles for a loss and quarterback hits (six). He’s been one of the best defenders this season for an Arkansas defense that has 14 total sacks this season and seven takeaways.

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (18) tackles UAB Blazers running back Isaiah Jacobs (20) during the second half.
The redshirt-junior leads the team in tackles with 49 that includes 21 solo tackles. Sorey also has four tackles for a loss and one sack.

