3 Arkansas Players to Watch as Mississippi State Offense Prepares for SEC Showdown
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s offense, surprisingly, has looked better and better each game since starting quarterback Blake Shapen went down with a season-ending injury.
Nothing ever comes easy in the SEC (ask Oklahoma and Texas about that) and that holds true for the Bulldogs’ offense against Arkansas (4-3, 2-2 SEC). The Razorbacks have the 41st ranked defense amongst FBS teams, but the Bulldogs have faced lesser-ranked defenses haven’t fared well (Toledo is No. 57).
Here are three of Arkansas’ best players to watch for in Saturday’s game:
TJ Metcalf, DB
The cousin of NFL receiver DK Metcalf, TJ Metcalf has a team-high three interceptions this season, including two in Arkansas’ 24-14 win at Auburn. He has the third-most tackles for Arkansas with 37 and has one forced fumble.
Landon Jackson, DL
Jackson is tied for the team lead in sacks with 2.5 (Eric Gregory also has 2.5), but leads the Razorbacks with 4.5 tackles for a loss and quarterback hits (six). He’s been one of the best defenders this season for an Arkansas defense that has 14 total sacks this season and seven takeaways.
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB
The redshirt-junior leads the team in tackles with 49 that includes 21 solo tackles. Sorey also has four tackles for a loss and one sack.