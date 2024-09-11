Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Softball Prepares for 2025 SEC Gauntlet After Strong 2024

Bulldogs' schedule includes three WCWS participants, including four-time champion Oklahoma

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State softball players high-five each other at the end of an inning during the 2024 season.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s softball team went from being picked to finish last in the SEC to one of the biggest surprises of the season.

The Bulldogs won’t sneak up on anyone this season and they’re in for a tough SEC slate of games. To be fair, though, every SEC team has a tough conference schedule because the conference is stacked. And that was before the additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

11 of the 16 SEC teams ended the 2024 season ranked in the top 25 and three others received votes. Oklahoma is the winner of four-straight Women’s College World Series titles and beat Texas last year in the final. Tennessee is the reigning SEC champion. Alabama advanced to the WCWS last year, too.

And all four are on the Bulldogs’ 2025 SEC schedule. Mississippi State will also play Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky and Ole Miss to round out the eight SEC teams on the schedule.

The Bulldogs compiled a 34-20 overall record in 2024 and 12-12 in SEC games.

Mississippi State Softball 2025 SEC Schedule

March 7-9: vs. Auburn

March 14-16: at Alabama

March 28-30: vs. Texas

April 4-6: at Tennessee

April 11-13: vs. Missouri

April 18-20: at Oklahoma

April 25-27: at Kentucky

May 1-3: vs. Ole Miss

May 6-10: SEC Tournament

