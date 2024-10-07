Cowbell Corner

Former Mississippi State Volleyball Falls to Tennessee: Morning Bell, October 7

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully dances during a timeout during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Humphrey Coliseum.
/ Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State volleyball lost its second consecutive game Sunday evening against Tennessee, 3-0.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 1-2 in SEC play and 7-5 overall.

Karli Schmidt got a team-best seven kills followed by Amina Shackelford and Arianna Beckham's six. Beckham collected a team-leading four total blocks. Arissa Smith collected a team-high hitting percentage with .556 and 5 kills.

Kailin Newsome and McKenna Yates led State with six digs. Erin Kline totaled a team-high of 18 assists.

Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results

Volleyball: Tennessee 3, Mississippi State 0

Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Samford Round Robin #2

Doubles:

Emily Surcey/Sara Erenda (Samford) def. Emma Cohen/Athina Pitta (MSU) 6-4.

Singles:

Emma Cohen (MSU) def. Maria Paz Ospina (UAB) 6-2, 6-0
Kristyna Damaskova (UAB) def. Athina Pitta (UAB) 6-4, 6-4.

Today’s Mississippi State Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State women’s tennis freshman Emma Cohen capped her time at Samford Round Robin #2 with a straight-set singles match win. It was her second-straight singles victory. She also posted a 2-1 doubles record with partner Athina Pitta.

Daily Dose of Mike Leach

On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:

UCLA: "The Bruin, definitely formidable."

We’ll Leave You With This

