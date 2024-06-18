Cowbell Corner

What's the Coolest SEC Mascot? Just a Bulldog Minute

The SEC has some of the most iconic mascots, but only can be crowned as the best

Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully the Bulldog before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs mascot Bully the Bulldog before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
STARKVILLE - National Mascot Day was yesterday and no other college football conference has more iconic mascots than the SEC. But which of the conference's 14 mascots is the best? That's what Taylor Hodges hopes to answer in next video in our "Just a Bulldog Minute" video series.

Before you watch the video, though, here's a list of the contenders for coolest SEC mascot:

  • Florida Gators
  • Georgia Bulldogs (Uga)
  • Kentucky Wildcats
  • Missouri Tigers
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Tennessee Volunteers (Smokey)
  • Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Alabama Crimson Tide (Elephant)
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
  • LSU Tigers
  • Auburn Tigers
  • Ole Miss Rebels
  • Mississippi State Bulldogs
  • Texas A&M Aggies (Border Collie)
  • Texas Longhorns
  • Oklahoma Sooners
