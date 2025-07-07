Will Mississippi State’s AD be a candidate for same job at Oklahoma?
In this job, there’s a fine line between clickbait articles and articles actually worth our time. This article is going to attempt to stay on the right side of that line.
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione will put an end to this run as longest-tenured AD in major college athletics when he retires during the upcoming school year. This will be his 28th year at Oklahoma and Castiglione is widely considered one of, if not the best AD in the country. His “coaching tree” includes 32 former employees that went on to become athletic directors and commissioners.
That includes Mississippi State’s current Director of Athletics, Zac Selmon. (You see where this going?)
Before coming to Mississippi State in 2023, Selmon was a deputy athletics director for external engagement and advancement under Castiglione in Norman, Okla. He also previously led the fundraising strategy for Oklahoma’s $200 million capital campaign and setting numerous fundraising records.
Those are the reasons why Selmon was brought to Starkville. They could also be the reasons Selmon is brought back to Oklahoma.
It doesn’t take long to see Selmon’s name in social media posts about Castiglione’s retirement and, to be blunt, my first thought was “uh oh.” Selmon has done a great job since coming to Starkville, most recently with hiring one of the best baseball coaches in the country and other fundraising achievements.
So, on one hand, it makes sense Selmon’s name would be mentioned. But on the other hand, it just doesn’t feel realistic.
Selmon just hired Brian O’Connor to lead the baseball program and made O’Connor one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation. He just extended women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell through the 2028-29 season. Jeff Lebby, hired by Selmon, is entering only his second season.
There is clearly something being built in Starkville and Selmon is responsible for a lot of it. Why would he leave before he can enjoy the fruits of his labor?
Money and home.
Selmon is from Oklahoma. He played college football at Wake Forest, but most of his life and career has been in Norman. That's home. Like legendary football coach Bear Bryant once said about returning to Alabama in 1958, "Momma called. And when Momma calls, you just have to come runnin'."
Of course, money will always be a factor and Oklahoma has plenty of it.
Again, I don’t think Selmon will leave Mississippi State for the same job at Oklahoma, but the more I think about it the more it becomes realistic. It's early, though. Oklahoma hasn't even held a press conference to announce Castiglione's retirement. So, we'll let it play out.
Also, Clarion Ledger's Sam Sklar is reporting that Selmon's recent contract extension runs through January 31, 2029. His buyout, should Selmon leave for another SEC school would be 75 percent of his remaining salary ($1.25 million with $25k annual raises).
Unfortunately for Mississippi State fans, none of this new to them. It wasn't too long ago a Mississippi State AD left Starkville for another SEC school.