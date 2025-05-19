Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State headlines intriguing SEC Tournament first round
The updated top 25 rankings were released Monday morning and SEC teams held 10 spots in the D1Baseball.com poll. Three more SEC teams are projected to be in the NCAA Tournament, meaning Hoover, Ala. will host a large portion of the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The SEC Baseball Tournament is set to start Tuesday with four games, starting at 9:30 a.m. and the last game is tentatively scheduled to start at 8 p.m. To be blunt, some games are more intriguing than others and for different reasons.
Here’s a breakdown of each first round game Tuesday and why that game is intriguing (or not). There’s also some predictions to add some more fun to this preview.
No. 14 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Mississippi State
- 2025 Results: None
- Intrigue Level: High
- Upset Reaction Level: Minor
Why this game is intriguing: This is the only first round game between two teams who haven’t played one another this season. Considering every other matchup features one team win in a series sweep, how this games ends is the biggest mystery.
It’s also interesting because Mississippi State has been one of the hottest SEC teams since showing coach Chris Lemonis the door (9-1). Yet, at one point (about 10 games ago) Texas A&M was one of the hottest teams.
The preseason No. 1 had fallen out of the top 25 and started SEC play 1-9. But then the Aggies beat then-No. 1 Tennessee twice, swept South Carolina, and beat then-No. 2 Arkansas twice. That brough their SEC record to 8-10 and Texas A&M became the team nobody wanted to play in a NCAA Regional. That sentiment didn’t change much after being swept by then-No. 1 Texas because the Aggies won twice against the current No. 1 team in the nation, LSU, the following weekend.
Then the Aggies were swept by Missouri, who had been winless in SEC games until then, and the Aggies’ resume was tanked. But it could be fixed if the Aggies can get a couple wins this week.
Taylor’s Prediction: Mississippi State. I’m tempted to pick the Aggies, but think Pico Kohn is good enough to shut down the Aggies. And the fact I grew up in Texas and never was a Texas AM fan has no impact on my decision. (Editor’s note: Yes, it does.)
No. 13 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Oklahoma
- 2025 Results: 3-0, Kentucky
- Intrigue Level: Mild
- Upset Reaction Level: Non-existent
Why this game is intriguing: Kentucky swept the Sooners almost two weeks ago and came close to beating Vanderbilt twice last weekend. Oklahoma has won just three games in May, but still end up with a higher seed. The middle game of a bracket (the one with teams seeded in sequential order) is always intriguing at some level because both teams are fairly equal. That’s what we get in this matchup.
Taylor’s Prediction: Kentucky. No specific reason, just a gut instinct and absolutely has nothing to do with me growing up in Texas. (Editor’s note: Again, yes it does.)
No. 16 Missouri vs. No. 9 Alabama
- 2025 Results: 3-0, Alabama
- Intrigue Level: Low
- Upset Reaction Level: Extremely shocking
Why this game is intriguing: It’s not. The only way this game can become intriguing is if Missouri has a lead in the ninth inning.
Taylor’s Prediction: Alabama. I value being right more than making a bold pick and hoping a miracle happens and I’m right. Besides, only Texas A&M is talented enough to lose to Missouri. And yes, me growing up in Texas has a lot to do with that comment. (Editor’s note: Finally, some honesty.)
No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Florida
- 2025 Results: 3-0, Florida
- Intrigue Level: Mild
- Upset Reaction Level: Major
Why this game is intriguing: Florida has bounced back from a rough start to be in a position to host a NCAA Regional. The Gators started SEC play 1-11, but has won its last six SEC series, including series wins against Arkansas and Texas, and posted a 14-4 conference record to finish 15-15. South Carolina hasn’t performed much better than Missouri in SEC play, but did win its series against Ole Miss and beat No. 1 LSU in last weekend’s series opener.
Taylor’s Prediction: Florida. The Gators are playing too well at this point to pick against them in this matchup and the last time I let personal feelings lead me to picking against the Gators, the won a national championship. (Editor’s note: Told you not to pick Florida to lose that early in our bracket.)