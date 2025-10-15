Everything Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said at SEC Media Day
Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell has the energy a coach needs to fire up anyone and he brought that energy to SEC Tipoff '26.
ICYMI: Everything Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said at SEC Media Day
Purcell spoke with a lot of excitement about the upcoming season that will be his fourth in Starkville. Here's everything he said on the podium:
Opening statement...
Thank you, appreciate it. Hey, Coach. Good to see you all. Thank you for that wonderful introduction. And I’m going to have to talk to Chris Jans about calming down with all these hole-in-ones. First and foremost, thank you to everyone for being here. It’s an honor to enter my fourth year at Mississippi State, Hail State. I also want to acknowledge the new format this year, with men’s and women’s basketball media days combined. It’s great to see some familiar faces and meet new members of the media. With that said, let’s talk about this year’s team. Our team identity word for the year is “Drive.” To understand the energy around our program right now, you have to look at where we’ve been before we talk about where we’re going.
First, our fans. Mississippi State women’s basketball fans have given us 10 straight top-25 finishes in attendance — one of only 11 programs in the nation to do so. When you put on that Mississippi State uniform, it means something. Our fan base spends their hard-earned money to watch us play, and we don’t take that lightly. They drive from all over to support us, and we can’t thank them enough.
Second, we are a proven program in this league: three straight 20-win seasons, three postseason tournaments, multiple NCAA Tournament wins, and a top-10 recruiting class last year — the second-best in program history. That drive doesn’t stop.
Third, competition. I stand before you in the best league in women’s basketball. Last year, a record 10 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament. I’m proud of my team for taking down a really good Cal team in the first round — a team that spent eight weeks in the top 25 while we were never ranked all season. That’s a testament to how tough this league is.
This year, five of the top 10 teams in the preseason poll are from the SEC. You’ve got high school All-Americans, top transfers, and new head coaches with proven winning records joining the league. You better have a serious drive to bring it every night — or you’ll get embarrassed.
Our program understands those challenges. With a new set of players, we’re excited for the opportunity ahead. The drive they’ve already shown me — in the classroom, the community, and on the court — is going to make for an exciting season. Why not us? Let’s dance.
On succeeding with constant roster turnover...
It’s simple — this profession is about relationships. No matter the turnover, you have to connect with the players you have. When you connect, you can create special moments. That’s what I’m most proud of going into my fourth year at Mississippi State — those moments of connection, and the history we’ve made together.
On international transfer Favour Nwaedozi...
She’s special. Let’s talk about her journey — she’s from Africa, then went to college in Japan, and now she’s here in Starkville, Mississippi. That’s an incredible path. She brings so much joy and energy — when she walks into a room, you can feel it. But beyond that, she has a high motor and high energy that fans and opponents will see right away. Her name is Favour, and she’s truly a blessing to this program.
On transfers Kharyssa Richardson and Saniyah King...
They’re going to bring a lot. Let’s start with Saniyah King — a sophomore from Howard. She was the MEAC Freshman of the Year and now has a chance to shine on the SEC stage. She’s earned it. This summer, she was one of the first to finish every conditioning test and is one of our strongest players.
We have a leadership board this year, and her teammates voted her onto it. That says everything. As our point guard, she’s embraced being an extension of me on the court, and I can’t wait to see her lead.
As for Kharyssa Richardson — this one’s easy. I’ve coached against her her entire SEC career — she started at Auburn, then went to Ole Miss. She’s come from great programs and coaching. For her, it’s all about opportunity. She had great players in front of her before, but now she’ll play a large role here. For fans familiar with women’s basketball, I’d compare her to Maïsha Hines-Allen — an absolute dog. And we’re thankful she’s a Mississippi State Bulldog now.
On value of returning players' experience...
It’s a double-edged sword. Experience is great — but sometimes, it can make you complacent. You assume last year’s success will carry over. What I love about this group is the hunger. With a new roster, every practice matters. We know we have to get better, fail, and learn together.
That’s the dog mentality I want — players who understand that nobody’s talking about us, nobody’s picking us. Five of the top 10 teams in the country are from the SEC. People are overlooking us again, and I love it. It fuels our fire and gives us a chip on our shoulder — and that’s the best thing a coach can ask for.
On how preseason predictions are used to motivate players...
I tell them, “Bring it.” I love it. The best thing about life is facing reality — this is what people are saying.
I’ve got transfers who’ve had that one special game, and now they’re ready for many special games. I’ve got players who’ve never danced on the big stage but can’t wait to compete in the toughest league in the country. And I’ve got a team that’s hungry to get to March.
We talk about it honestly — here are our weaknesses, now let’s turn them into strengths. That’s how we grow. We have to fail fast and learn quick.
Our focus is simple: go 1-0. Beat Davidson. Then, focus on the next one. You do that, and you can have a successful season.