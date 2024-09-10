Mississippi State Football: Trying to Regain Momentum Against Toledo
Mississippi State football needs a win over Toledo - a good Toledo team - to get the momentum going in the Jeff Lebby era.
After a horrendous first half, Mississippi State lost its first game of the season to Arizona State 30-23.. The hope was to start the season strong and be 3-0 when it welcomed Florida to Davis Wade Stadium for the SEC opener.
Mike Leach was the head coach for Mississippi State from 2020-2022, and after a frustrating first two years, the legendary head coach turned around the program with an eight-win season and an Egg Bowl victory in 2022. The hope is for Lebby to get there faster than that.
The Bulldogs returned plenty of production from an eight-win team but had a disappointing 2023 season. State won only five games and missed a bowl for the first time since 2009, and that's where the new regime comes in.
Lebby built some instant momentum with the fanbase because of his exciting offense, which was sloppy against Arizona State, but there were positive signs.
However, it is about winning the games, which will build momentum. Mississippi State is at its lowest point since the arrival of Dan Mullen, and the fan base must unite around Lebby. Whether fairly or unfairly, he will need to prove himself.
Mississippi State had a great chance to get a solid Power Four win to build hype around the program but failed to do so.
However, the promising part is that the season is just beginning, and due to its demanding schedule, Mississippi State will have plenty of chances to garner that much-needed attention.
Beat Toledo, and then everything swings back around - hopefully.
Read More:
Mississippi State Football: The Blueprint to Get Back on Track
Mississippi State Football: Line of Scrimmage Collapsed in Arizona State Loss
SEC Week 2 Power Rankings: Which Teams Are Contenders or Pretenders? (si.com)