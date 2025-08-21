Bulldog Roundup: New Mississippi State WR named to award watchlist
Mississippi State’s wide receivers are earning glowing praise during the preseason and a large reason for that is the new players brought in during the offseason.
One of those new Bulldogs, Brenen Thompson, was named to the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler announced this week.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given annually to the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or is currently playing at a Texas D1 four-year college.
Thopson played high school football in Spearman, Texas and also played at Texas his freshman season, before transferring to Oklahoma where he would play under Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby for one season.
ICYMI: Everything Mississippi State players said after Wednesday's practice
Under Lebby's guidance, Thompson had seven receptions for a career-high 241 yards and scored his first two career touchdowns. For his career, Thompson has caught 27 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.
Mississippi State begins its season in nine days on the road against Southern Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. The Bulldogs’ first home game of the season will be on September 6 against Arizona State. That game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Jacksonville State at No. 21 Mississippi State, MSU Soccer Field, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell announced the addition of Amy Pryor as Director of Women’s Basketball Operations. Pryor will coordinate and oversee all operational aspects within the program, including travel logistics, schedule management, in addition to supporting the staff in a multitude of other capacities. During the 2024-25 season, Pryor served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at George Washington.
ICYMI: Johnson leads Holmes County eyeing impact at Mississippi State
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
9 days
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
When things were really rolling at Texas Tech, I was a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than football.- Mike Leach